Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE is expected to hit markets later this year as a successor to the Galaxy S24 FE. Ahead of the official launch, new leaks about the handset have popped up on the Web, suggesting that it will feature an upgraded front camera. This improvement could align with Samsung's strategy to add premium features to its Fan Edition series. The Galaxy S25 FE is said to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Feature a 12-megapixel Selfie Camera

As per a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S25 FE will feature a 12-megapixel front camera. It is expected to be the same selfie sensor Samsung has used in the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. This could be a notable upgrade over previous Fan Edition models. The Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S23 FE pack a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

However, it is still too early to confirm whether the camera quality of the sensor will match that of the standard Galaxy S25 series. The report suggests that the front camera on the Galaxy S25 FE might be the same one featured in this year's Galaxy A56.

Samsung will reportedly stick with a 50-megapixel main rear camera for the Galaxy S25 FE. The brand has packed the same main rear sensor in the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S24 FE. Details about the rest of the sensors are not available at the moment. The 50-megapixel primary sensor of the Galaxy S24 FE is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to arrive in late September or early October this year. It is said to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung is speculated to pack either the Exynos 2400e or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset in the Galaxy S25 FE. The company is likely to consider the Exynos 2400e as a first choice for the phone, but it may opt for the MediaTek chipset as a fallback option if Samsung Foundry fails to meet production demands for the Exynos chip.