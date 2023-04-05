Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains

Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains

The software also provides information about Mumbai Metro services and buses, and it has a section where users can give their feedback.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 April 2023 23:57 IST
Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains

The Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains

Highlights
  • The app, Yatra, also has several other features
  • Passengers will get access to railway and medical emergency contact
  • The Western Railway said the the app is divyangjan-friendly as well

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday launched a mobile application that will allow commuters to check the live status of trains on its suburban network spread between Churchgate station in south Mumbai and Dahanu in adjoining Palghar district.

According to the zonal railway, the app, Yatra, also has several other features.

Western Railway general manager Ashok Kumar Misra launched the app at Churchgate station concourse in the presence of railway officials and other dignitaries, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said in a press release.

The Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains, which will enable the app to provide their real-time location.

Thakur said with this app, developed in collaboration with a private firm, commuters will not only be able to get a train's live location on map, but can also see it moving.

“In just three simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the train of their choice so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey,” he said.

Thakur said commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates, announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations and their amenities.

The software also provides information about Mumbai Metro services and buses, and it has a section where users can give their feedback.

Passengers will also have an easy access to important railway and medical emergency contact numbers and travellers can use the app to explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near stations.

The Western Railway said the the app is divyangjan-friendly as well.

Divyang commuters (persons with disabilities) who operate the mobile phone via voice commands can easily find their train's live location with the help of Google Assistant, Thakur said.

Last July, the Central Railway had launched live tracking of its suburban trains through the app.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Western Railway, Mobile Application, app, live tracking
India Could Launch the First Indigenous Chipset by 2023-24, Leading Player in RISC-V: MoS IT
Amazon Partners With Indian Government to Promote State Content
Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple BKC in Mumbai to Be India's First Official Apple Store: See Here
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  4. Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Come in These Colours
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. Amazon Partners With Indian Government to Promote State Content
  9. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Partners With Indian Government to Promote State Content
  2. Western Railway Launches Mobile App Yatra to Provide Live Status of Trains
  3. India Could Launch the First Indigenous Chipset by 2023-24, Leading Player in RISC-V: MoS IT
  4. India Has No Plans to Bring Any Law for Regulating AI Growth in the Country
  5. EU's Chips Act Said to Get Approval on April 18, Likely to Cut EU's Reliance on US and Asian Semiconductors
  6. Ex-Intel Chief Architect Explores Data Center Deals for AI Startup in India
  7. WhatsApp for Android Working on New UI, Could Introduce Botton-Placed Navigation Bar: Report
  8. Apple Service Tipped to End For Older Operating Software
  9. Electric Passenger Vehicle Market Share in India Doubled in March 2023: FADA
  10. NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.