Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues

Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues

Nothing Chats' service provider has temporarily pulled the plug after reports uncovered several security flaws with the platform.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 12:22 IST
Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues

Sunbird allowed users to send messages via Apple's proprietary iMessage service

Highlights
  • Sunbird has notified users that the service is no longer accessible
  • The shutdown seems to be temporary as Sunbird investigates security flaws
  • Sunbird also powered Nothing Chats, which was pulled from the Play Store
Advertisement

Nothing Chats partner Sunbird has informed users that it has temporarily shut down its messaging platform, following reports of several security issues affecting the service. The company was recently in the news after it emerged as the partner for smartphone maker Nothing's iMessage chat app for Android. Users of the app that promises access to chats from different platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage on the same app, have received a message stating that the company would provide additional information in the future.

In a message shared with Sunbird users over the weekend, the company announced its decision to put the service on hold temporarily. "Dear Sunbird User. We have decided to pause Sunbird usage for now while we investigate security concerns. We will update you when we are ready to proceed," the company stated in a push notification sent to users.

sunbird shutdown reddit sunbird

A reddit user shared a screenshot of the message sent to Sunbird testers
Photo Credit: Imgur/ Reddit (ijeffgarden)

 

Another notification from Sunbird stated, "Good afternoon everyone. We are investigating the security issues raised in the last 24 hours. In an abundance of caution and to protect your confidential data, we are shutting down Sunbird media temporarily. We will keep you posted. Thank you & sincere apologies, for the inconvenience.

The shutdown of the Sunbird app comes shortly after Nothing pulled its much hyped Nothing Chats app from the Play Store — the company touted its app as a way to message iPhone users via Apple's proprietary iMessage chat service while using the company's Nothing Phone 2. The recently announced Nothing Chats and Sunbird — previously available to alpha testers — both ran on the latter's service.

Over the weekend, 9to5Google reported on several issues with the Nothing Chats service that revealed that Sunbird was capable of accessing all messages and attachments (media, documents, and contact cards) that were received and sent via the Nothing chats app as they were public. Nothing Chats asks users to log in with their Apple ID, which would enable access to iMessage via a Mac server farm, according to reports. 

Meanwhile, rival messaging platform, Texts.com also published a blog post that highlighted several security flaws with the service — even demonstrating how the app's claim of 'end-to-end encrypted' messages was false as the plain text version of these messages was easily accessible.

While Nothing has restricted the download of the Nothing Chats app, Sunbird appears to have shut down access to its app to fix the myriad of privacy and security issues plaguing the service. It is currently unclear when Nothing Phone 2 owners can expect to gain access to the service.

With Apple agreeing to implement support for RCS messaging in 2024, it's only a matter of time before texting between iOS and Android users sees a vast improvement, which might negate the need for yet another third-party texting app.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sunbird, Nothing Chats, iMessage, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus Buds 3 Purportedly Surface on BIS, FCC Websites
  5. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  9. Jio Working on 'Cloud' Laptop Meant to Cut Ownership Costs: Report
  10. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent
  2. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Steps Down, Pleads Guilty to Settle US Illicit Finance Probe
  3. Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
  6. Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
  8. Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched
  9. Spotify Allowed to Sidestep Play Store Fees as Part of Confidential Deal, Google Executive Says
  10. iPhone 16 Pro to Feature 120mm Tetraprism Camera From iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »