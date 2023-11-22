Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October 2023. It is the Fan Edition variant of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, which was unveiled earlier this year in February. The Galaxy S23 FE is available with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US or an Exynos 2200 chipset in international markets. The Indian variant carries the in-house Exynos 2200 SoC option. The phone is available in a single RAM and storage variant and four colourways. It is also offered in two additional exclusive colour options. Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 14-based One UI 6 update for Galaxy S23 FE users in India.

A Sammobile report claims that the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S23 FE has started to receive the Android 14-based One UI 6 update. It is said to be similar to the One UI 6 update that Galaxy S23 series models received recently. The report adds that the Galaxy S23 FE with Qualcomm chipsets are also likely to get the update soon. Users can download the update from the Settings > Software menu of their respective Galaxy S23 FE handsets.

Offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options, the Galaxy S23 FE is priced in India at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. In November, the South Korean tech giant introduced two “special edition colours” for the model. The phone is available in Indigo and Tangerine shades, exclusively for purchase through the official Samsung website.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Indian variant of the phone comes with the Exynos 2200 chipset, whereas the phone uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US.

For optics, the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The 10-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Samsung has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port in the Galaxy S23 FE. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also supports Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The handset measures 158mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm in size and weighs 209 grams.

