Technology News

Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report

Apple will reportedly bring RCS support to iPhone models via software update starting in 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 10:10 IST
Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iMessage will remain exclusive to iPhones and other Apple devices

Highlights
  • iPhone will be gaining RCS support starting next year
  • RCS will enable group chats, text over Wi-Fi with Android
  • Nothing has added iMessage compatibility to Nothing Phones
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working towards improving the texting experience between iPhone and Android devices by adopting the RCS (Rich Communication Services) protocol in 2024. The new RCS standard will work alongside iMessage and bring several messaging features including read receipts, typing indicators, the ability to share high-quality images and videos, and more. RCS can work over mobile data or Wi-Fi. Currently, Android phones and carriers support the RCS messaging standard. The feature is said to reach iPhone models through a software update next year.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement that the iPhone will be gaining RCS (Rich Communication Services) support starting next year. The report quotes the statement — "Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users".

The RCS feature will launch on iPhone models via a software update next year and add a wide range of iMessage-style features to messaging between iPhone and Android users including read receipts, and typing indicators. Also, users will be able to share and receive high-resolution photos and videos between iPhone and Android handsets with the new protocol. The adoption of RCS on iPhone models will also let people share their location in text threads and operate group chats quickly. Unlike regular SMS, RCS can work over cellular and Wi-Fi as well. RCS messages could be shown in green, like SMS messages.

Apple had pushed back the RCS standard backed by the GSM Association for more than a year, despite repeated requests from Google and Samsung. The messaging standard has already been adopted by Android phones and carriers nationwide. The implementation of RCS on iPhone will pave the way for a balanced communication experience between Android and iPhone models. However, iMessage will remain exclusive to Apple devices.

In response to Apple's new announcement, Google's Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer posted on X (formerly Twitter)— "Everybody should have secure and modern messaging without worrying what kind of phone they're texting to. So glad to see Apple joining our ongoing work with the GSMA on RCS to make texting better for all!".

The announcement also comes just days after Carl Pei-led Nothing announced that its Android phones would support iMessage via a new feature.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RCS, Apple, Google, Rich Communication Services, SMS, MMS, iMessage
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries

Related Stories

Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
  2. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  4. OnePlus Speaker Design Officially Teased, May Launch Soon
  5. Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
  7. Google Pixel 9 Lineup May Offer Qi2 Charging Support Found on iPhone 15
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  10. Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Specifications Show It May Offer Midrange Performance
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Most Cryptocurrencies See Price Corrections
  2. OnePlus Likely to Launch a Speaker Soon; Design Officially Teased
  3. Apple Finally Agrees to Bring RCS Support to iPhone Next Year: Report
  4. Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know
  5. Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries
  6. Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully
  7. PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
  8. Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
  9. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »