Google Photos App for Android and iOS Gets New Updates Page for Viewing Incoming Activity

Updates in Google Photos shows incoming activity for different time periods.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 12:20 IST
Google Photos App for Android and iOS Gets New Updates Page for Viewing Incoming Activity

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos is the default media manager on most Android devices

Highlights
  • A new Updates page replaces the Sharing option in Google Photos
  • The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users
  • It also offers shortcuts to the specific activity for quick access
Google Photos app is rolling out a new feature that aims to make it easier for users to catch up on incoming activity. It appears as a new feed with options to see updates to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage. The feature has been released for the Google Photos app for both Android and iOS platforms and can be accessed from the home page. This is the second feature replacement that the Mountain View-based tech giant has introduced in the last few months, following the rollout of the Collections tab which replaced Library in August.

Updates Page in Google Photos

On a support page, Google Community Manager announced that Updates is a new destination in the Photos app that makes “catching up on new activity easier than ever.” With this feature, users can stay up to date when others share an album with them, add photos to existing shared albums or reply to conversations. The page is chronologically organised and appears as a bell icon on the Google Photos home screen alongside the create new and account options.

google photos updates page Google Photos

New Updates Page in Google Photos for Android

The updates page in Google Photos shows the incoming activity from specific time periods, such as today, yesterday, this week, this month, or last month. Along with details, the updates also carry shortcuts to the specific activity for quick access. Following its rollout, the shared albums will be mixed with conversations and other activities. Users will get notified whenever updates are made to:

  1. Shared album
  2. Conversations
  3. Group Conversation
  4. Partner Sharing
  5. Memory
  6. Storage

The company says its new feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS platforms in a phased manner and will be available to all users over the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on Google Photos for Android but not for iOS.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos Update, Google Photos for Android, Google Photos for iOS, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Photos App for Android and iOS Gets New Updates Page for Viewing Incoming Activity
