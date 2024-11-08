Technology News
Redmi K80 Series Teased; Redmi K80 Pro Could Be Priced Lower Than OnePlus 13

Redmi K80 series was expected to feature three devices namely Redmi K80e, K80, and K80 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 11:27 IST
Redmi K80 Series Teased; Redmi K80 Pro Could Be Priced Lower Than OnePlus 13

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K70 series was launched in November 2023

Highlights
  • Redmi K80 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The vanilla model could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Redmi K80 series is rumoured to debut later this month
Redmi K80 series launch is expected to happen soon. The Chinese company has yet to announce a launch date, but ahead of that, Redmi's General Manager teased the upcoming lineup on the Web. The forthcoming series is confirmed to include the vanilla Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. They are expected to bring several performance-oriented upgrades over last year's Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. The Redmi K80 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Redmi Brand's General Manager Wang Teng Thomas on Weibo teased the arrival of the new Redmi K80 series. The series will comprise the vanilla Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. It was previously speculated to include a Redmi K80e model as well. The phones are confirmed to run on customised HyperOS 2 interface.

The upcoming lineup is teased to come with enhanced imaging, longer battery life, and better screens than their predecessors. It will have a different design from the previous models with a new texture and metal frame. The Weibo post also confirms a price hike for the Redmi K80 series. 

Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed

The Redmi K80 Pro appears to have scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu 10 platform. The other two unnamed phones next to the device scored 2,832,981 and 2,738,065 points.

Further, an image posted by the executive on Weibo indicates that the Redmi K80 Pro will have a higher configuration and price than competitor's models. In the comment section, he clarifies that it will have a lower price than the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13 starts at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 53,000). For comparison, the Redmi K70 Pro launched at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,000). It could offer a higher configuration than the iQOO 13.

The Redmi K80 series is rumoured to debut later this month. Both models are expected to pack a 6.67-inch 2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate. They could come with IP68 dust and water resistance. The Redmi K80 is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC while the Redmi K80 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood.

Last year's Redmi K70 was rebranded as the Poco F6 Pro for the global market. Therefore the Redmi K80 is anticipated to debut as Poco F7 Pro in the global market.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Series, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi K80 Series Teased; Redmi K80 Pro Could Be Priced Lower Than OnePlus 13
