Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report

Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report

AI Replies for the Call Screen feature on Pixel phones will suggest smart replies based on the caller’s response, according to a report.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2024 20:19 IST
Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report

Photo Credit: Google

There is no word on when the AI Replies in Google Pixel’s Call Screen will be released

Highlights
  • Google Pixel’s Call Screen AI feature is internally called “dobby”
  • The functionality will likely be powered by Gemini Nano
  • Google added contextual replies to Call Screen last year
Advertisement

Google Pixel phones include a Call Screen feature that could soon be upgraded with new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to a report. The Mountain View-based tech giant is reportedly working on an 'AI Replies' feature which will generate smart replies based on what the caller has said, instead of the standard replies seen in the current version of Call Screen. The feature is currently under development, so it will not be visible in the latest version of the Phone app on Pixel devices, and could be rolled out to the company's devices in the future.

Google Pixel to Reportedly Get AI Replies in Call Screen

The Call Screen feature in the Phone app on Pixel smartphones allows users to set the Google Assistant to receive incoming calls and ask why the call was placed. It is available in select regions (not in India) and works on all Pixel smartphones.

Last year, Google added the contextual replies feature to Call Screen, which allowed users to respond to the caller if they did not wish to answer a call. For example, if the Call Screen feature told the user that they were getting an incoming call about booking an appointment to the doctor's office, users could choose between confirming and declining the appointment and the on-device assistant could let the caller know the same.

While useful in certain scenarios, the feature is quite limited in the range of responses a user could send, and it does not work if the caller's response is too complex. Now, an Android Authority APK teardown reveals that the company is working on making contextual replies better with "AI Replies".

ai replies call screen android authority AI Replies Call Screen

AI Replies in Google Pixel's Call Screen feature
Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

 

The publication says that the company might use AI to process the caller's response and show the user more relevant replies. Based on the image, AI Replies is described as “Call Assist suggests new AI-powered smart replies based on the caller's Call Screen responses”.

9to5Google also dug into a Pixel smartphone's Phone app to find more evidence of the feature. The publication found code strings suggesting that the AI-generated replies were internally being called “dobby” Another string of code reportedly revealed that the feature will be powered by “dobby LLM”.

It is believed that this is a codename for Gemini Nano which already powers some of the AI features in the Google Pixel 9 series. However, the company might also use a separate large language model to power the feature. Currently, Google has not shared any information on when AI Replies in Call Screen might be released.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
UBS Completes Pilot Project for Blockchain Solution to Streamline Tokenised Fund Services

Related Stories

Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  2. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  3. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series New Leak Hints at Online Exclusive Colours
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro vs iQOO 13: Which Is Better?
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces Support for Using Face ID on iPhone to Trust New Computers
  2. Google Working on 'AI Replies' for Call Screen Feature on Pixel Phones: Report
  3. UBS Completes Pilot Project for Blockchain Solution to Streamline Tokenised Fund Services
  4. Huawei Mate 70 Key Specifications, Design Leaked; Might Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Get Ice X Cooling System With Liquid Metal
  6. Australia Proposes 'World-Leading' Ban on Social Media for Children Under 16
  7. Windows 11 Insider Preview Adds Updated Prism Emulator for Arm PCs to Let Users Run Legacy Apps
  8. Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ to Launch in India in January Next Year: Report
  9. JPMorgan Rebrands Blockchain Division from ‘Onyx’ to ‘Kinexys’ and Unveils New Features
  10. Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »