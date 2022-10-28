Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending

Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending

Pinterest said its Q3 revenue grew 8 percent to $684 million (roughly Rs. 5,630 crore).

By Reuters |  Updated: 28 October 2022 11:33 IST
Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending

Photo Credit: Reuters

Decades-high inflation is forcing companies to make marketing budget cuts

Highlights
  • Pinterest's global monthly active users were flat at 445 million
  • The firm has been impacted by a slowdown in social media ad spending
  • Return of outdoor activities may have impacted Pinterest's DIY offerings

Pinterest posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly two years and turned a loss, the latest social media platform to fall victim to a slowdown in advertising spending by companies worried about a gloomy economic outlook. Decades-high inflation is forcing companies to make cuts to their marketing budgets this year, driving online players such as Alphabet, Meta and Snap to intensely compete for shrinking ad dollars. Pinterest's third-quarter revenue grew 8 percent to $684.6 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore), mirroring a slowdown seen at its bigger rivals. The figure was, however, higher than the $666.71 million (roughly Rs. 5,500 crore) expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The return of outdoor activities has also meant that fewer people are engaging with the image-sharing platform for inspiration to take up activities such as home renovation and recipe-based cooking. Pinterest's global monthly active users (MAUs) were flat at 445 million, but they came in above Factset estimates of 437.4 million.

Earlier this month, shares of Pinterest slid along with YouTube-parent Alphabet, Facebook-parent Meta, and Twitter after Snap, the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat forecast zero revenue growth for the current quarter. The announcement triggered a slide in other social media stocks dependent on advertising revenue.

The company posted a net loss of $65.2 million (roughly Rs. 500 crore), or $0.10 per share (roughly Rs. 8), in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of $94 million (roughly Rs. 800 crore), or $0.14 (roughly Rs. 12) per share, a year earlier.

Pinterest's global average revenue per user rose 11 percent to $1.56 (roughly Rs. 130). Pinterest said it was expecting revenue growth in mid-single-digit percentage in the current quarter, due to slightly greater foreign exchange headwinds than in the third quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pinterest, Facebook, Snap, Twitter, YouTube, Meta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Unearths Neymar, Pogba Operator Skins
Moto G Play (2022) Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Takes Twitter Ownership, Said to Have Fired Top Executives
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  3. Intel Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast as Firm Plans Layoffs: Details
  4. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  6. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan Undoing Permanent Account Bans, Tweets 'Bird Is Freed' After Twitter Takeover
  2. Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Pits John Krasinski on the Run as a Fugitive
  3. Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
  4. Intel Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecast, Chipmaker Plans Layoffs as Firm Ramps Up Sales Into Data Centres
  5. Binance CEO Lambasts Google for Promoting Crypto Phishing, Scam Sites
  6. HTC Wildfire E Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, MediaTek MT6739 SoC Listed Online: Price, Specifications
  7. India Expects Twitter to Comply With Country's Rules After Musk Takeover; New IT Rules Inbound, MoS IT Says
  8. Moto G Play (2022) Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Pinterest Posts Slowest Quarterly Growth in Nearly 2 Years, as Inflation Curbs Advertiser Spending
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Unearths Neymar, Pogba Operator Skins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.