Samsung is said to be in the process of rolling out its Good Lock app to all countries. According to a report, users in Romania can download the app on their Galaxy devices to gain access to its extensive suite of customisation and personalisation features. Although the app has been around for several years now, its availability was limited to around 40 countries. Following a myriad of leaks, the company officially announced in January that the app would eventually be available globally, and the rollout now appears to be taking place.

Samsung Good Lock App Global Rollout

SamMobile reports that the Good Lock app is now available for download in Romania, a country where it wasn't previously accessible. Although Samsung had announced that Galaxy users would be available to download the app via both the Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store, its current availability appears to be limited to the former.

Notably, The Samsung Good Lock app is a customisation suite for Galaxy smartphones that allows users to play around with various modules and add new functionalities which are not originally part of the phone's feature-set. It supports a total of 23 functions, such as creating new styles for the lock screen and always-on display, organising navigation bar options and swipe gestures, and creating backgrounds that move along in the direction in which the device moves. The app is compatible with Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy S series handsets.

Previous reports hinted towards the introduction of the Good Lock app following the release of the stable One UI 7 update. Now, its rollout is said to be taking place around the same time as the company expands its One UI 7 availability to more devices and regions. However, its compatibility is not limited to the Android 15-based OS since the global rollout isn't complete.

Initially introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung expanded One UI 7 to include the Galaxy S24 models in South Korea. It was followed by its release in the EU and other markets, but the rollout has reportedly been halted due to the discovery of a serious bug which caused users to be locked out of their devices.