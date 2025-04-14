Netflix is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its platform. As per the report, the streaming giant has begun testing an AI-powered search engine that will replace the existing search function on the platform. It is said to be powered by OpenAI's AI models and will let users search for content using more specific terms. The feature is currently said to be available to select users in Australia and New Zealand, and the company might expand it to more regions in the coming months.

Netflix's AI-Powered Search Feature

According to a Bloomberg report, the streaming giant has started testing the AI-powered search feature with some users in Australia and New Zealand. The feature is said to help users in both content discovery as well as looking for a particular title.

Netflix told the publication that the new AI search feature is powered by OpenAI's AI models, although no specific models were mentioned. The new feature will reportedly let users find shows and movies using “far more specific terms,” such as their mood. The streaming platform will then recommend content from its catalogue.

The feature is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand with select users. Netflix's AI search is currently only available in its iOS app. Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou told The Verge that currently, there are no plans to expand the feature outside of the iOS app. The streaming platform is said to be making changes to the AI feature based on feedback received from the testers.

As per the report, Netflix is also planning to expand the AI search feature to several other markets, including the US, in the coming weeks or months. It is unclear whether India is also part of these markets. Notably, Netflix has been experimenting with AI to improve the platform as well as to assist with filmmaking.

Earlier this month, Netflix updated its TV app with multilingual audio support. With this, users will be able to watch movies and shows across its catalogue in all available languages.