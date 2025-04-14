Samsung is said to have halted the release of the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series in the global markets. The company began rolling out the Android 15-based OS in South Korea last week, following it up with a US release on April 10. It was expected to be followed by its introduction in other regions too. However, a tipster suggests that a “serious bug” has been discovered, post which the update's rollout has been put on hold in all other countries.

Samsung Pauses One UI 7 Rollout

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster IceUniverse said that Samsung discovered a “serious bug” in One UI 7 after it was pushed out in South Korea for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and other two models in the lineup. It has reportedly led to the suspension of the update's rollout in all other countries, including China.

After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. — I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

Although the initial social media post did not delve into details about the issue, a subsequent X post by the same tipster highlighted that the many users in South Korea have reported the inability to unlock their Galaxy smartphones following the One UI 7 update. The handsets running on the Android 15-based operating system (OS) “could not be unlocked normally in some cases”.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is said to have taken a note of this issue and reviewed the update's withdrawal in other regions. We're yet to hear if Samsung users in the US are also experiencing similar unlocking issues with their Galaxy S24 phones. Another tipster suggests that the company initially pulled the One UI 7 update in the EU and South Korea, and followed it up by its withdrawal in the US.

With One UI 7's rollout in South Korea, Samsung revealed that it would be introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, which comprises three models. Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — were also said to be part of the initial batch of devices receiving the Android 15-based update. However, it remains unknown if other devices, apart from the Galaxy S24 models, have also encountered the bug.