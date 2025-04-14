Technology News
Samsung Reportedly Halts One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S24 Series Due to ‘Serious Bug’

Galaxy phones running on the Android 15-based OS “could not be unlocked normally in some cases”, the tipster suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 14:20 IST
One UI 7 was introduced for the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea last Monday

  • Samsung reportedly discovers "serious" bug in One UI 7
  • Affected Galaxy S24 devices can't be unlocked normally
  • The Android 15-based update first rolled out in South Korea last week
Samsung is said to have halted the release of the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series in the global markets. The company began rolling out the Android 15-based OS in South Korea last week, following it up with a US release on April 10. It was expected to be followed by its introduction in other regions too. However, a tipster suggests that a “serious bug” has been discovered, post which the update's rollout has been put on hold in all other countries.

Samsung Pauses One UI 7 Rollout

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster IceUniverse said that Samsung discovered a “serious bug” in One UI 7 after it was pushed out in South Korea for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and other two models in the lineup. It has reportedly led to the suspension of the update's rollout in all other countries, including China.

Although the initial social media post did not delve into details about the issue, a subsequent X post by the same tipster highlighted that the many users in South Korea have reported the inability to unlock their Galaxy smartphones following the One UI 7 update. The handsets running on the Android 15-based operating system (OS) “could not be unlocked normally in some cases”.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is said to have taken a note of this issue and reviewed the update's withdrawal in other regions. We're yet to hear if Samsung users in the US are also experiencing similar unlocking issues with their Galaxy S24 phones. Another tipster suggests that the company initially pulled the One UI 7 update in the EU and South Korea, and followed it up by its withdrawal in the US.

With One UI 7's rollout in South Korea, Samsung revealed that it would be introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, which comprises three models. Samsung's flagship foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — were also said to be part of the initial batch of devices receiving the Android 15-based update. However, it remains unknown if other devices, apart from the Galaxy S24 models, have also encountered the bug.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, Samsung, Android 15, Samsung Galaxy S24

Further reading: One UI 7, Samsung, Android 15, Samsung Galaxy S24
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Mivi Unveils Voice-Based AI Chatbot That Can Remember Past Conversations
Apple CEO Tim Cook Prioritises Development of AR Smart Glasses to Beat Meta: Report

