Samsung could be preparing to make its Galaxy S26 series significantly more expensive in India. According to a tipster, all three models in the Galaxy S26 lineup are set to receive price hikes of up to Rs. 20,000 across different RAM and storage variants. Although it is a first for the Galaxy S26 series, the move follows similar price adjustments across the South Korean tech conglomerate's mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy F lineups.

Update: Sources suggest that the reported price hike is not expected to take effect anytime soon. The information indicates that the Galaxy S26 series is likely to continue at its existing prices for now, despite leaks claiming that the revised prices would come into effect from today (September 18)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that Samsung has increased the prices of every Galaxy S26 series variant in India by Rs. 20,000. The revised prices are expected to come into effect beginning today (September 18).

If the claim is accurate, the Galaxy S26 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,07,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 87,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26+ could see its price go up from Rs. 1,19,999 to Rs. 1,39,999. The price revision is also said to affect the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its price is tipped to increase from Rs. 1,39,999 to Rs. 1.59,999.

While the aforementioned prices are only for the base variants of the Galaxy S26 series, other RAM and storage configurations could see similar price hikes, too. The alleged revised prices for the Galaxy S26 series are as follows:

Model Launch Price Alleged Revised Price Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,07,999 Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,07,999 Rs. 1,27,999 Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,39,999 Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,59,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,59,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,79,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs. 1,89,999 Rs. 2,09,999

The latest claim follows a previous leak, which said that the Galaxy S26 could receive a price increase of up to Rs. 12,000 in India. That report was based on a claim by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who had suggested that the 12GB + 256GB model could rise from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant could increase from Rs. 1,07,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

Samsung India has yet to update its website with the reported prices at the time of writing. Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra are still listed at their launch prices on the Samsung India website, giving prospective buyers a limited window before the alleged September 18 price revision takes effect. The Galaxy S26+, meanwhile, is listed as out of stock.

These price changes have yet to be officially communicated by the brand. We have reached out to Samsung for a comment on the price revisions and will update this story when we hear back.