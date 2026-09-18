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Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike Not Happening Anytime Soon, Sources Suggest

All RAM and storage variants of the Galaxy S26 series are expected to become more expensive in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2026 09:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike Not Happening Anytime Soon, Sources Suggest

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series (pictured) in February this year

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Highlights
  • The reported price hike is expected to take effect starting today
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 base model price could rise to Rs. 1,07,999 in India
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra price could cross Rs. 1.59 lakh for the base variant
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Samsung could be preparing to make its Galaxy S26 series significantly more expensive in India. According to a tipster, all three models in the Galaxy S26 lineup are set to receive price hikes of up to Rs. 20,000 across different RAM and storage variants. Although it is a first for the Galaxy S26 series, the move follows similar price adjustments across the South Korean tech conglomerate's mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy F lineups.

Update: Sources suggest that the reported price hike is not expected to take effect anytime soon. The information indicates that the Galaxy S26 series is likely to continue at its existing prices for now, despite leaks claiming that the revised prices would come into effect from today (September 18)

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that Samsung has increased the prices of every Galaxy S26 series variant in India by Rs. 20,000. The revised prices are expected to come into effect beginning today (September 18).

If the claim is accurate, the Galaxy S26 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,07,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 87,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26+ could see its price go up from Rs. 1,19,999 to Rs. 1,39,999. The price revision is also said to affect the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its price is tipped to increase from Rs. 1,39,999 to Rs. 1.59,999.

While the aforementioned prices are only for the base variants of the Galaxy S26 series, other RAM and storage configurations could see similar price hikes, too. The alleged revised prices for the Galaxy S26 series are as follows:

Model Launch Price Alleged Revised Price
Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,07,999
Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,07,999 Rs. 1,27,999
Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,39,999
Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,59,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,59,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,79,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs. 1,89,999 Rs. 2,09,999

The latest claim follows a previous leak, which said that the Galaxy S26 could receive a price increase of up to Rs. 12,000 in India. That report was based on a claim by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who had suggested that the 12GB + 256GB model could rise from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant could increase from Rs. 1,07,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

Samsung India has yet to update its website with the reported prices at the time of writing. Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra are still listed at their launch prices on the Samsung India website, giving prospective buyers a limited window before the alleged September 18 price revision takes effect. The Galaxy S26+, meanwhile, is listed as out of stock.

These price changes have yet to be officially communicated by the brand. We have reached out to Samsung for a comment on the price revisions and will update this story when we hear back.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes with a 6.27-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched on February 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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