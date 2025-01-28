Technology News
English Edition
Linking a primary account to the desktop or iPad versions of Signal previously required users to start anew on the linked devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Signal

Signal is claimed to offer end-to-end encrytion

Highlights
  • Users will have the option to not transfer data as well
  • Users will be able to transfer their "last 45 days of media"
  • The feature will be available with an upcoming beta release
Signal, the popular messaging app, allows users to link additional devices like desktops or iPads to their primary Android or iOS smartphone. The company now says that users will soon be able to transfer and synchronise messages and media of one account across different devices. Meta-owned WhatsApp allows users to synchronise multiple devices with their primary ones. Both apps also offer end-to-end encryption.

Multi-Device Synchronisation for iOS, Android Signal Users 

According to a blog post by the company, Signal users will soon be able to transfer and synchronise messages and media across all linked devices. Currently, users need to start anew on additional devices like desktops or iPads because they cannot transfer data from the primary account. 

The blog post reveals that users will be able to "bring your chats and your last 45 days of media with you" and that the feature will roll out to Signal users with stable builds "over the next several weeks." Signal confirmed that this feature will be available with an upcoming beta release. 

Users will continue having the option to not transfer any data while linking existing Signal accounts to additional devices. The data will consist of message history, including photos, videos, files, stickers, call history, group updates, quotes, reactions, and delivery/read receipts.

The company reiterated that it offers end-to-end encryption and claimed in the blog post that it will transfer message backups in a secure way. A compressed, encrypted and archived version of the user's history will be transferred to the linked devices via Signal's servers, the company explained.

Signal recently received a Call Links feature which allows users to start a group call with several users, without creating a separate group chat. It was also updated with the Raise Hand button and the emoji reactions features.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 

