Signal, the popular messaging app, allows users to link additional devices like desktops or iPads to their primary Android or iOS smartphone. The company now says that users will soon be able to transfer and synchronise messages and media of one account across different devices. Meta-owned WhatsApp allows users to synchronise multiple devices with their primary ones. Both apps also offer end-to-end encryption.

Multi-Device Synchronisation for iOS, Android Signal Users

According to a blog post by the company, Signal users will soon be able to transfer and synchronise messages and media across all linked devices. Currently, users need to start anew on additional devices like desktops or iPads because they cannot transfer data from the primary account.

The blog post reveals that users will be able to "bring your chats and your last 45 days of media with you" and that the feature will roll out to Signal users with stable builds "over the next several weeks." Signal confirmed that this feature will be available with an upcoming beta release.

Users will continue having the option to not transfer any data while linking existing Signal accounts to additional devices. The data will consist of message history, including photos, videos, files, stickers, call history, group updates, quotes, reactions, and delivery/read receipts.

The company reiterated that it offers end-to-end encryption and claimed in the blog post that it will transfer message backups in a secure way. A compressed, encrypted and archived version of the user's history will be transferred to the linked devices via Signal's servers, the company explained.

Signal recently received a Call Links feature which allows users to start a group call with several users, without creating a separate group chat. It was also updated with the Raise Hand button and the emoji reactions features.