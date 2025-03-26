Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak

Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak

Signal has been growing in popularity in Europe and the US as an alternative to WhatsApp.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2025 12:31 IST
Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak

Photo Credit: Reuters

Signal is growing in popularity because it collects very little data about its users

Highlights
  • Signal is open source, nonprofit, and end-to-end encrypted
  • It is widely consdered the "gold standard" in encrypted messaging
  • Signal is becoming popular in Europe and the US
Advertisement

The president of Signal defended the messaging app's security on Wednesday after top Trump administration officials mistakenly included a journalist in an encrypted chatroom they used to discuss looming US military action against Yemen's Houthis.

Signal's Meredith Whittaker did not directly address the blunder, which Democratic lawmakers have said was a breach of US national security. But she described the app as the "gold standard in private comms" in a post on X, which outlined Signal's security advantages over Meta's WhatsApp messaging app.

"We're open source, nonprofit, and we develop and apply (end-to-end encryption) and privacy-preserving tech across our system to protect metadata and message contents," she said.

Signal has been growing in popularity in Europe and the United States as an alternative to WhatsApp because it collects very little data about its users.

According to data from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, US downloads of Signal in the first three months of 2025 were up 16 percent compared to the prior quarter, and 25 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

In a February interview with De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, Whittaker said Signal was a safer alternative because WhatsApp collects metadata which can be used to see who messages whom, and how often.

"When compelled, like all companies that collect the data to begin with, they turn this important, revealing data over," Whittaker said in her post on X.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said it relies on metadata to prevent spam and "keep the service safe from abuse".

"We do not keep logs of who everyone is messaging or calling and do not track the personal messages people are sending one another for ads," the statement said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: signal, messaging app, Meredith Whittaker, us, National Security
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains

Related Stories

Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  2. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Accessories Hint at Design
  6. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  7. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on These Devices
  8. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  9. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document
  2. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  3. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Design; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Protective Glass Surfaces Online
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get OS Updates Up to Android 18, 5 Years of Security Patches
  6. ChatGPT Improves Photo Editing Feature, Lets Users Create Charts for Work
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares
  8. Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Crypto Venture to Launch Stablecoin
  9. Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »