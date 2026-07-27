Vivo has teased the Vivo S2 in India, offering the first official look at the smartphone ahead of its launch. The teaser showcases part of the handset's rear design, corroborating several elements seen in recent leaks. The Vivo S2 is expected to mark the return of the company's S series to India after the Vivo S1 debuted in 2019. Although Vivo has not announced a launch date, recent reports suggest the smartphone could arrive in the country in early August.

Vivo S2 India Launch Teased

Vivo India has shared a teaser video for the Vivo S2 on X, confirming that the smartphone will launch in India soon. The short clip showcases part of the handset's rear panel, revealing a pill-shaped horizontal camera module positioned near the top. The module houses two large circular camera rings on the left, while a separate circular element, which appears to be a light ring, sits alongside them.

The teaser corroborates the design seen in previously leaked dummy units, which suggest that the Vivo S2 may use a polycarbonate frame and back panel, while the front could feature a curved display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The dummy units surfaced in black and rose gold finishes, differing from an earlier report that claimed the handset would arrive in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

Recent leaks indicate that the Vivo S2 could launch in India on August 6, with sales expected to begin on August 11. Vivo has not confirmed either date.

The Vivo S2 is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Earlier retail listings also hinted at internal demo prices of Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, while another listing suggested the 8GB + 128GB model could be priced at Rs. 43,000. Those figures were reportedly intended for internal retail systems and may not reflect the final retail price.

Earlier reports pointed to a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset on the Vivo S2. Conversely, the handset is also tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset.

In the camera department, the Vivo S2 may come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras. The phone is also expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Notably, Vivo has not yet confirmed the Vivo S2's launch date, specifications or pricing.