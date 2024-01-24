Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify to Allow In App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline

Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline

Spotify will be able to avoid Apple's 30 percent fee for purchases made via the App Store once the EU's DMA regulations go into effect in March.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 January 2024 19:43 IST
Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Spotify users currently have to make purchases via the company's website

Highlights
  • Spotify does not allow users to make purchases via an iPhone
  • This will change in March when the EU's DMA rules go into effect
  • Spotify will soon avoid Apple's 30 percent fee on App Store purchases
Advertisement

Spotify users in Europe from March will be able to buy audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app as a result of the region's new competition law for Big Tech, the Swedish company said on Wednesday.

The move will help the company avoid Apple's 30 percent fee for purchases through its App Store, which has long been a source of contention between app developers and the tech giant.

Spotify has for years been in embroiled in a legal battle, alleging that it was forced to raise the price of its monthly subscriptions to cover costs tied to Apple's App Store rules.

"For years Apple had these rules where we couldn't tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it," Spotify said in a blogpost.

"The DMA (Digital Markets Act) means that we'll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU."

Under the DMA, which all Big Tech firms must comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own products and services like they do rivals'.

Apple plans to challenge the European Union's decision to put all of App Store into the bloc's new digital antitrust list, Bloomberg News had reported in November.

On Tuesday, Apple asked a London tribunal to throw out a mass lawsuit worth around $1 billion brought on behalf of more than 1,500 app developers over its App Store rules.

Apple had also drawn criticism from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who called App Store policies and fee structure as problematic and causing a conflict of interest.

"We've always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space," Meta said on Wednesday.

"Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, DMA, EU, Digital markets act, Antitrust, Apple, App Store, In App Purchases
Oppo, Nokia Resolve All Pending Patent Disputes via Cross Licencing Deal

Related Stories

Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Could Add a Blood Sugar Monitor to its Wearables Before Apple
  2. Moto G24 Power to Launch in India Next Week, Specifications Confirmed
  3. Realme Note 50 Launched as Brand's First-Ever Note-Branded Smartphone
  4. Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Breaks Cover via Leaked Renders; See Design
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched in India at This Price
  7. Samsung Introduces a New 20,000mAh, 45W Power Bank: Check Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch Later This Year, Could Come in 3 Finishes
  9. Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series
  10. Asus Zenfone 11 Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC: Report Highlights
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify to Allow In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe After March DMA Deadline
  2. Izi Mini X Nano Drone With 3-Axis Gimbal, 4Km Live Video Range Launched in India
  3. Oppo, Nokia Resolve All Pending Patent Disputes via Cross Licencing Deal
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Could Feature 12GB RAM, 256GB Inbuilt Storage
  5. Moto G24 Power India Launch Set for January 30; Teased to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 SoC
  6. Google Pixel 8a Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; Could Offer 27W Fast Charging
  7. Apple Car Launch Delayed to 2028; to Arrive With Limited Self-Driving Capabilities: Report
  8. DePins: Where Blockchain Meets AI
  9. Asus Zenfone 11 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  10. Oscars 2024 Full List of Nominations: Oppenheimer Leads with 13 Nods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »