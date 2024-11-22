Spotify – the Swedish audio streaming platform – has rolled out several new features in the pilot phase to improve the audiobook listening experience. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of video clips in audiobooks, enabling users to view a short snippet containing information about it or even a message from the author before pressing play. The music streaming platform claims it is also testing other features such as author pages and a Follow-Along functionality for select titles.

Notably, Spotify recently introduced one of its biggest updates to Spotify for Podcasters, its all-in-one podcasting platform, bringing a new identity, a partner program for video podcast monetisation, and more tools for audience engagement.

Video Clips, Author Pages and Other New Spotify Features

Spotify detailed several new features in a blog post. The music streaming platform highlighted that it is testing video clips for audiobooks. With its rollout, authors and publishers can post a short video clip about a specific audiobook title. It can be a snippet from an interview, a message from the author, or a glimpse of the audio recording session. These videos will be played before the user presses play.

This feature's arrival is in line with Spotify's recent strategy of promoting video content on its platform.

The Swedish company says it is also testing author pages in the pilot phase. As the feature's name suggests, authors will have a dedicated profile containing their biographical information such as their background and notable works. It will also feature a collection of their entire catalogue, including previous works and new releases.

Another addition to the music streaming platform is “follow-along”. This feature displays illustrations, photos, and graphics complimenting the audiobook with real-time synchronisation, providing better contextualisation of the story. The platform says it is similar to the supporting material which is provided in paper books. Follow-along features will be available in the extras section of the audiobook.

Spotify also highlighted the importance of existing features, such as a sleep timer, countdown pages, and playlists, which help enhance the audiobook experience.