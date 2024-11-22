Technology News
English Edition
Spotify Tests Video Clips, Author Pages and More Features for Audiobooks

Authors and publishers can post a short video clip about a specific audiobook title.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 11:48 IST
Spotify Tests Video Clips, Author Pages and More Features for Audiobooks

Photo Credit: Spotify

Video clips are an engaging way to explore and evaluate audiobook offerings, Spotify says

Highlights
  • Video clips, author pages, and other features are in the test phase
  • Users can see illustrations with audiobooks for better contextualisation
  • Spotify is making efforts to promote video content on its platform
Spotify – the Swedish audio streaming platform – has rolled out several new features in the pilot phase to improve the audiobook listening experience. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of video clips in audiobooks, enabling users to view a short snippet containing information about it or even a message from the author before pressing play. The music streaming platform claims it is also testing other features such as author pages and a Follow-Along functionality for select titles.

Notably, Spotify recently introduced one of its biggest updates to Spotify for Podcasters, its all-in-one podcasting platform, bringing a new identity, a partner program for video podcast monetisation, and more tools for audience engagement.

Video Clips, Author Pages and Other New Spotify Features

Spotify detailed several new features in a blog post. The music streaming platform highlighted that it is testing video clips for audiobooks. With its rollout, authors and publishers can post a short video clip about a specific audiobook title. It can be a snippet from an interview, a message from the author, or a glimpse of the audio recording session. These videos will be played before the user presses play.

This feature's arrival is in line with Spotify's recent strategy of promoting video content on its platform.

The Swedish company says it is also testing author pages in the pilot phase. As the feature's name suggests, authors will have a dedicated profile containing their biographical information such as their background and notable works. It will also feature a collection of their entire catalogue, including previous works and new releases.

Another addition to the music streaming platform is “follow-along”. This feature displays illustrations, photos, and graphics complimenting the audiobook with real-time synchronisation, providing better contextualisation of the story. The platform says it is similar to the supporting material which is provided in paper books. Follow-along features will be available in the extras section of the audiobook.

Spotify also highlighted the importance of existing features, such as a sleep timer, countdown pages, and playlists, which help enhance the audiobook experience.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Update, Spotify audiobooks
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
