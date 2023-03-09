Technology News
  Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS

Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS

Spotify users will be able to scroll an endless feed of auto-playing audio and video.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2023 12:28 IST
Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify’s UI overhaul is rolling out to Premium and Free users globally

Highlights
  • Spotify has added video, audio previews to the Home feed
  • It also added new feeds for discovery in the search section
  • Users can save, download, or share content with one tap

Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, is rolling out a redesigned user interface for Android and iOS users globally. The company made the announcement at its Stream On event showcasing a vertical home feed similar to TikTok and Instagram. The app has also made it easier to discover new music and other content on the app via newly introduced features. Users will see previews for music, podcasts, and shows. Meanwhile, audiobooks will also be shown on the home screen, while new feeds for discovery will be accessible in the search area.

The redesigned interface was announced by Spotify via a newsroom post and the company says that the updated UI will add a personalised, curated preview of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks on the home feed — users will be able to save the track with a single tap. Spotify has added new feeds — music, podcasts, and audiobooks. These offer personalised recommendations of tracks based on users' choices.

Similarly, podcasts and audiobook feeds offer personalised suggestions for new and familiar episodes and show as well as audiobooks, according to Spotify. Users can quickly access their favorite shows from the top of the feed. It also lets users preview an episode or chapter with the sound off, with real-time transcriptions whereas the video podcast previews let you watch and listen to the conversation. Notably, the audio preview can last for up to five minutes.

Once previewed, users can click on the Plus (+) icon and save their favorite content to ​Your Episodes or Your Library. They can also download or queue by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the preview. They can listen to a track, album, playlist, or episode from the start by playing them or continue the rest of the preview where it was left.

The streaming service also announced that Spotify Premium subscribers in the US and Canada will soon have access to the new AI-powered DJ feature. Additionally, animated song canvases will also be added to the audio previews.

Spotify is rolling out the new home feed for all Spotify Premium and free users globally on iOS and Android. Music and podcast previews are available in all markets, while audiobook previews are only available in the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, according to the company.

 

Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
