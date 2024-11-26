Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed

Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed

Users can create custom feeds on Threads and tweak it by searching for interesting topics.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 13:39 IST
Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed

Photo Credit: Threads

Threads currently brings up the 'For you' feed by default

Highlights
  • Threads will allow users to pick a default feed
  • Users can create and select custom feeds too
  • The feature is currently reported to be under testing
Advertisement

Threads — Meta's microblogging platform and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is testing a new feature that lets users pick their default feed, the company CEO announced via social media on Monday. Following its rollout, it may present them with an additional option of setting a custom feed as default, in addition to choosing from the existing two options. This development builds upon a recent algorithm change that will result in users seeing more posts from people that they follow.

Default Feed on Threads

In a post on Threads, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of the feature in the test phase. Zuckerberg highlighted that users will be able to select between the For you, Following, and custom feed, with the latter being based on specified preferences or filters. Further, the option to view the default feed section will be made more visible on the Threads app's interface, Zuckerberg added.

This feature is the latest anticipated addition to the social media platform and builds upon the custom feeds feature that was recently rolled out globally. Threads enables users to create a custom feed by searching for a particular topic and tapping the Create new feed option. They can also add more topics of interest or profiles by visiting the relevant page and selecting the Add to feed from the three-dot menu.

At present, users can select from the For you, Following, and custom feed by pulling down on the home screen, but the platform's under-testing feature may soon allow users to pick a feed as default.

While Threads may have commenced the testing of the default feed picker, the comment section below Zuckerberg's post was filled with requests for other features. Some of the most frequently requested features included a chronological feed, option to view comments seamlessly, and the ability to see more frequent content from the people that they follow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads app, Threads update, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Black Ops 6 Had 'Biggest Ever' Launch Month for a Call of Duty Title, Says Activision
iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Aluminium Frame, Bigger Camera Bump; iPhone 17 Air Won't Support Physical SIMs: Reports

Related Stories

Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
  4. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With These New Features
  7. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased
  9. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  10. Redmi A4 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Is Testing New Feature Which Lets Users Pick the Default Feed
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 5,800mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Brazil Antitrust Body Rules Apple Must Lift Restrictions on In-App Payments
  4. OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Globally
  5. iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Aluminium Frame, Bigger Camera Bump; iPhone 17 Air Won't Support Physical SIMs: Reports
  6. 4,000-Year-Old Maya Fish-Trapping Network Found in Belize Supported Early Communities
  7. Black Ops 6 Had 'Biggest Ever' Launch Month for a Call of Duty Title, Says Activision
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Nicknames, Live Location Sharing and More Features for DMs
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56 CAD Renders Leaked, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Design
  10. Mystery Behind Neanderthals’ Usage of Tar Might Have Been Solved With the Discovery of a Hearth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »