Threads — Meta's microblogging platform and a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — is testing a new feature that lets users pick their default feed, the company CEO announced via social media on Monday. Following its rollout, it may present them with an additional option of setting a custom feed as default, in addition to choosing from the existing two options. This development builds upon a recent algorithm change that will result in users seeing more posts from people that they follow.

Default Feed on Threads

In a post on Threads, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of the feature in the test phase. Zuckerberg highlighted that users will be able to select between the For you, Following, and custom feed, with the latter being based on specified preferences or filters. Further, the option to view the default feed section will be made more visible on the Threads app's interface, Zuckerberg added.

This feature is the latest anticipated addition to the social media platform and builds upon the custom feeds feature that was recently rolled out globally. Threads enables users to create a custom feed by searching for a particular topic and tapping the Create new feed option. They can also add more topics of interest or profiles by visiting the relevant page and selecting the Add to feed from the three-dot menu.

At present, users can select from the For you, Following, and custom feed by pulling down on the home screen, but the platform's under-testing feature may soon allow users to pick a feed as default.

While Threads may have commenced the testing of the default feed picker, the comment section below Zuckerberg's post was filled with requests for other features. Some of the most frequently requested features included a chronological feed, option to view comments seamlessly, and the ability to see more frequent content from the people that they follow.