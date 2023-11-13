Threads was released to the public earlier this year in July. Soon after, possibly to increase engagement on the newly launched platform, Meta started to suggest users Threads posts on Facebook and Instagram. The Home feed of Facebook and Instagram regularly suggest Threads posts from other users. Meta states that this was done to encourage users to download the Threads application and engage with the suggested post. However, after some backlash from Threads users, Meta now offers the ability opt out of the default setting of sharing Threads posts on other Meta platforms.

In a Threads post, user Jorge Caballero (@datadrivenmd) said that Meta now allows users to choose to not have their Threads posts suggested on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This new feature appears in a new category called Suggesting posts on other apps under the Privacy tab.

Users have the option to disallow Facebook or Instagram from suggesting their Threads posts from this sub-section. The option allows the user the choice to unsubscribe from Facebook and Instagram individually or from both of the platforms. The feature has started rolling out to users and Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature is available on the Android app. If you don't see the option yet, make sure your application is updated to the latest version.

Meanwhile, Threads recently introduced a free-to-use Edit button for all users. A user can edit their Threads post as many times as they want within a five minute window. Beyond the time limit, the application does not allow any more edits. It also does not show us an edit history.

Another feature added to the social media platform alongside the Edit button is the Voice Threads option. Similar to the voice note feature available on WhatsApp, this option allows users to put up a recorded voice message as a Threads post.

