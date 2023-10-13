Technology News
  Threads Edit Feature, Voice Threads Rolling Out to Users: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Threads Edit Feature, Voice Threads Rolling Out to Users: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Users had to previously delete and repost a Thread if they wished to edit it.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 14:48 IST
Threads Edit Feature, Voice Threads Rolling Out to Users: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads was launched by Meta in July this year

Highlights
  • Threads will allow users to unlimited edits for up to 5 minutes
  • The editing feature is not a paid one and will be available to all
  • Users need an Instagram account to log in to Threads
Threads, Meta's answer to X (formerly Twitter), was launched earlier this year in July. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the app will roll out an edit button and a Voice Threads feature. Unlike the paid edit option on X, Threads is not charging users for these updates. The new edit button and Voice Threads features have started rolling out and will soon be available to all users. Notably, users do need an existing Instagram account to create a Threads account.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg confirmed that both the Edit and Voice Threads features are rolling out for all Threads users. We were able to Edit a Thread for as many as times within five minutes. After five minutes, the Edit feature was no longer available. It will be available to users on both the mobile application and the web version.

Even though it is free, the Edit option in Threads is more restrictive than the one on X, and not just according to its time limit. Threads also does not show a history of edited post, therefore, there is only one edit icon that appears alongside the post.

The Voice Threads feature allows users to post a recorded voice message as a Threads post. It is similar to the voice note feature that is available on WhatsApp. This is, however, audible to all your Threads followers.

Recently, a report suggested that Threads may allow users to delete their account without having to delete their Instagram account. Presently, users need an Instagram account to create a Threads account. They can also import their account details from the older application to the new one but users are also allowed to customise the details of their Threads profile, if they so choose. Although if anyone has a verified Instagram handle, their username on Threads will remain unchanged, alongside the verified badge, and they will be able to edit the profile picture and bio.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Threads, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter, X, Elon Musk, Social Media
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

