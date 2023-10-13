Threads, Meta's answer to X (formerly Twitter), was launched earlier this year in July. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the app will roll out an edit button and a Voice Threads feature. Unlike the paid edit option on X, Threads is not charging users for these updates. The new edit button and Voice Threads features have started rolling out and will soon be available to all users. Notably, users do need an existing Instagram account to create a Threads account.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg confirmed that both the Edit and Voice Threads features are rolling out for all Threads users. We were able to Edit a Thread for as many as times within five minutes. After five minutes, the Edit feature was no longer available. It will be available to users on both the mobile application and the web version.

Even though it is free, the Edit option in Threads is more restrictive than the one on X, and not just according to its time limit. Threads also does not show a history of edited post, therefore, there is only one edit icon that appears alongside the post.

The Voice Threads feature allows users to post a recorded voice message as a Threads post. It is similar to the voice note feature that is available on WhatsApp. This is, however, audible to all your Threads followers.

Recently, a report suggested that Threads may allow users to delete their account without having to delete their Instagram account. Presently, users need an Instagram account to create a Threads account. They can also import their account details from the older application to the new one but users are also allowed to customise the details of their Threads profile, if they so choose. Although if anyone has a verified Instagram handle, their username on Threads will remain unchanged, alongside the verified badge, and they will be able to edit the profile picture and bio.

