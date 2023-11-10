Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased

Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 follows the October release of Open Beta 1.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 14:56 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) was launched in July this year

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 was released in October
  • This OS version is based on Android 14
  • Nothing OS 3 may launch in 2024
Advertisement

Nothing has released the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 for Nothing Phone 2 users. This follows the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1, which was introduced in October this year. With the Open Beta 2, the company brings upgraded features including an updated Glyph Interface. The Android 14-based update also brings several new widgets. However, since this is a Beta release, Nothing warns that it may interfere with the data and performance of the phone, therefore, users should choose to backup all their important data. The company also allows users to roll back from this Beta version to Nothing OS 2.0.4.

In a community post, Nothing states that the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 supports the Predictive Back feature on all Nothing applications. Phone 2 users can also add more options to the double-press power button gesture. This version comes with updated status bar icons. It claims to improve the three-finger swipe gesture. Alongside general bug fixes, it also gets other minor UI enhancements.

Updates to the Glyph Interface include a Glyph Timer, that now supports time presets and can be opened directly from the lock screen, Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar, and a new Glyph animation when NFC is used. The Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 comes with lock screen widgets support and introduces a new pedometer widget with custom animation progress, and step tracking. It also allows users to use a screentime widget to keep track of their screentime and also adds a new media widget for navigating music or podcasts from different media players.

Nothing Phone 2 users will need to download the Nothing OS Beta tool APK file (link available on the Community post) to get the Beta installer app. They can then go to Settings > System > Update to Beta version, then tap Check for New Version and follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

In a Community update video, Nothing also teased the Nothing OS 3, which is said to come with considerable improvements over the currently running OS. It is expected to be based on Android 14 and may release in early 2024. However, the company has not yet confirmed a launch timeline for the Nothing OS 3.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing OS 2.5, Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2, Nothing OS 3, Android 14, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India’s 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transactions Needs to be Slashed to 0.01 Percent: Study
Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  2. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  4. Humane Launches Its AI Pin With GPT-4 and a Built-in Camera: See Price
  5. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  6. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Camera and Storage Details Confirmed: Check Here
  8. Realme GT Neo 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals Pricing and Chipset
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung, Huawei to Release Affordable Foldable Smartphones Next Year: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased
  3. India’s 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transactions Needs to be Slashed to 0.01 Percent: Study
  4. Tata Reportedly Completes Wistron India Takeover, Set to Become First Indian iPhone Manufacturer
  5. Samsung XR Headset ‘Infinite’ to Arrive in Second Half of 2024, Months After Apple Vision Pro: Report
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Costs 8 Percent More to Make Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Counterpoint
  7. Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming PC With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core Chips Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Spikes to See More Profits, Small Losses Hit Ripple, Dogecoin
  9. Humane AI Pin With GPT-4-Powered AI Features, Built-In Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Series Could Feature a Sony IMX920 Sensor; Tipped to Launch in Q1 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »