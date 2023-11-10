Nothing has released the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 for Nothing Phone 2 users. This follows the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1, which was introduced in October this year. With the Open Beta 2, the company brings upgraded features including an updated Glyph Interface. The Android 14-based update also brings several new widgets. However, since this is a Beta release, Nothing warns that it may interfere with the data and performance of the phone, therefore, users should choose to backup all their important data. The company also allows users to roll back from this Beta version to Nothing OS 2.0.4.

In a community post, Nothing states that the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 supports the Predictive Back feature on all Nothing applications. Phone 2 users can also add more options to the double-press power button gesture. This version comes with updated status bar icons. It claims to improve the three-finger swipe gesture. Alongside general bug fixes, it also gets other minor UI enhancements.

Updates to the Glyph Interface include a Glyph Timer, that now supports time presets and can be opened directly from the lock screen, Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar, and a new Glyph animation when NFC is used. The Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 comes with lock screen widgets support and introduces a new pedometer widget with custom animation progress, and step tracking. It also allows users to use a screentime widget to keep track of their screentime and also adds a new media widget for navigating music or podcasts from different media players.

Nothing Phone 2 users will need to download the Nothing OS Beta tool APK file (link available on the Community post) to get the Beta installer app. They can then go to Settings > System > Update to Beta version, then tap Check for New Version and follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

In a Community update video, Nothing also teased the Nothing OS 3, which is said to come with considerable improvements over the currently running OS. It is expected to be based on Android 14 and may release in early 2024. However, the company has not yet confirmed a launch timeline for the Nothing OS 3.

