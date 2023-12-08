Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally

Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally

Threads announced that it was testing this feature a few weeks back.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 11:47 IST
Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads was launched by Meta in July this year

Highlights
  • Threads tags is claimed to focus less on engagement hacking
  • Users can use only one tag per post
  • The tags on Threads can also include special characters
Advertisement

Threads is now rolling out a new Tags feature globally on the platform. The Meta-owned platform was introduced earlier this year to rival Elon Musk's X. Meta announced a few weeks back that it was testing the use of tags on Threads posts. This feature, also known as hashtags, has been popular across social media sites for years and it is available on several platforms including Threads-rival X, formerly Twitter. However, Thread's version of hashtags comes with some limitations and alterations.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced in a Threads post that users can now tag a topic in a post. He confirmed that the feature is rolling out to all users globally. The feature is said to help users categorise their posts and make them easier to find and engage with. Although the feature is similar to the hashtag feature available on other platforms that have become largely popular in the past few years, Threads tags come with some visible changes and a few functional alterations.

Mosseri explains that in a Threads tag, the "#" symbol will not be shown, and users can tag more than one word even if they are spaced out, and most importantly only one tag can be added per post. As per Mosseri, this take on tags is aimed at making conversations more focused on communities and less on "engagement hacking."

To use a tag on Threads, you can use the "#" key on your keyboard or the new # button in the post composer. You will be presented with a list of existing topics to choose from or you can opt to create your own. You will be able to use spaces between words and include special characters within a tag.

Since the "#" symbol does not appear on the post, the Tag on a Threads post appears in blue, similar to a link. You can click on the tag to follow other conversations on the same topic. An Instagram Product Designer also added that emojis can also be used as or included in a tag.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Threads, Adam Mosseri, Instagram, Threads features, Threads tags, Threads trending posts, Tags, X, Twitter
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped Again, Said to Get Similar Display as OnePlus 12
Flipkart Year End Sale 2023 to Start on December 9 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone 2, More

Related Stories

Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  2. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Under-Display Camera Set to Launch on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped; May Get Similar Display as OnePlus 12
  5. Berlin to Reacher Season 2: The 7 Biggest Web Series to Watch in December
  6. WhatsApp Announces View Once Voice Messages: Here's How It Works
  7. OnePlus 12 Teardown Shows a Large Vapour Chamber: See Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Design
  9. OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R Reportedly Gets Stable Android 14 Update in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s xAI Begins Rolling Out Grok AI Chatbot to X Premium+ Subscribers in the US
  2. Infinix Smart 8 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Registers First Minor Price Dip in Recent Days, Most Altcoins Trading in Profits
  4. iPhone 16 to Get 'Substantial' Microphone Upgrade for Improved Siri Experience With AI Features: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. WhatsApp Announces 'View Once’ Voice Messages to Send Disappearing Audio Messages
  6. The Game Awards 2023 Winners: Baldur’s Gate III Crowned Game of the Year, Alan Wake 2 Bags Four Trophies, More
  7. Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Tipped Again, Said to Get Similar Display as OnePlus 12
  9. Call of Duty: MW 3, Warzone Season 1 Is Out Now: New Maps, Drivable Trains, Zombies Story Mission, More
  10. iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same Battery as iPhone 14: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »