Threads is now rolling out a new Tags feature globally on the platform. The Meta-owned platform was introduced earlier this year to rival Elon Musk's X. Meta announced a few weeks back that it was testing the use of tags on Threads posts. This feature, also known as hashtags, has been popular across social media sites for years and it is available on several platforms including Threads-rival X, formerly Twitter. However, Thread's version of hashtags comes with some limitations and alterations.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced in a Threads post that users can now tag a topic in a post. He confirmed that the feature is rolling out to all users globally. The feature is said to help users categorise their posts and make them easier to find and engage with. Although the feature is similar to the hashtag feature available on other platforms that have become largely popular in the past few years, Threads tags come with some visible changes and a few functional alterations.

Mosseri explains that in a Threads tag, the "#" symbol will not be shown, and users can tag more than one word even if they are spaced out, and most importantly only one tag can be added per post. As per Mosseri, this take on tags is aimed at making conversations more focused on communities and less on "engagement hacking."

To use a tag on Threads, you can use the "#" key on your keyboard or the new # button in the post composer. You will be presented with a list of existing topics to choose from or you can opt to create your own. You will be able to use spaces between words and include special characters within a tag.

Since the "#" symbol does not appear on the post, the Tag on a Threads post appears in blue, similar to a link. You can click on the tag to follow other conversations on the same topic. An Instagram Product Designer also added that emojis can also be used as or included in a tag.

