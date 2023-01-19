Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale

Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale

Auction items also include a fryer and a semi-automatic espresso machine from the Twitter office.

By Associated Press | Updated: 19 January 2023 14:34 IST
Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk defended his extreme cost-cutting measures at Twitter in December

Highlights
  • A plain Twitter bird statue fetched a high bid at the auction
  • A planter sculpture of the “@” symbol was also sold at the auction
  • The money raised from the auction is unlikely to make a difference

A neon Twitter bird for $35,000 (roughly Rs. 2,848,000), anyone? How about a used industrial kitchen mixer for a good price? Going once ....

When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can be pretty blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked in to the San Francisco company's headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it?

After slashing the company's workforce, falling behind on rent and contract obligations, Twitter under the mercurial billionaire is now auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large swaths now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past.

With the auction, Musk's message is twofold: call attention to the perceived excesses of Twitter's previous administration while signalling that cost-cutting — at all costs — is a top priority.

The items fetching the highest bids, besides the neon bird, include a plain Twitter bird statue at over $30,000 (roughly Rs. 2,441,100) and a planter sculpture of the “@” symbol. Professional kitchen equipment, meanwhile, is going for tens of thousands of dollars. These include a commercial dehydrator, a fryer and a La Marzocco Strada semi-automatic espresso machine, which retails for around $25,000 (roughly Rs. 2,034,300) (the top bid as of Wednesday morning was $12,000 (roughly Rs. 976,400)).

Even when all added up, the money raised from the auction, which closes Wednesday, is unlikely to make a dent in Twitter's financial obligations.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,58,000 crore) in October and the company is on the hook for about $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8100 crore) a year in interest payments from the deal. Most of Musk's wealth is tied to his ownership of Tesla shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value since he took ownership of Twitter in late October. He sold nearly $23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,87,100 crore) worth of the electric vehicle company's stock to fund the purchase since April, when he started building a position in Twitter. He's even lost the top spot for the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

Twitter, which no longer has a media relations department, did not immediately respond to a message for comment Wednesday.

Musk defended his extreme cost-cutting measures in December in a late-night Twitter Spaces call.

“This company is like, basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work,” Musk said on December 21.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
MiCA Crypto Law for EU Members Delayed by Up to 18 Months: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Sounds Exactly Like Us. How Is That a Good Thing?
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. Apple Could Roll Out iOS 16.3 Update Next Week: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India: See Price Here
  8. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  9. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's First-Ever Electric Vehicle 'Modena' Spotted Being Tested in Extreme Cold Conditions: Report
  2. CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android
  3. Auto Expo 2023 Saw Record Turnout of 6.36 Lakh Visitors, Five Global Launches, SIAM Says
  4. Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options
  6. Twitter Blue Android Pricing Announced, Cheaper Annual Plan for Web Users Introduced: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report
  8. Tesla Shareholder Trial: US Jury Told That Elon Musk's 'Lies' Cost Tesla Investors Millions
  9. Wikipedia Introduces First Desktop Redesign in a Decade, Brings New Table of Contents for Better Navigation
  10. Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.