Twitter Blue Android Pricing Announced, Cheaper Annual Plan for Web Users Introduced: All Details

The Twitter Blue discount is available in countries including Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 January 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The annual plan for subscription to Twitter Blue was priced at $84 (roughly Rs. 6,800)

  • The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified account
  • A subscription option, open to anyone ready to pay was rolled out in 2022
  • It was Musk's attempt to help Twitter grow revenue

Twitter said on Wednesday it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 (roughly Rs. 900) per month - the same as for iOS subscribers - while offering a cheaper annual plan for web users when compared to monthly charges.

The blue check mark - previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures - will now be open to anyone prepared to pay.

It was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as owner Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Google's Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue's monthly subscription for $11 (roughly Rs. 900), the same price as for Apple's iOS users, Twitter said on its website.

The higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android's Google Play Store, like Apple's App Store.

The annual plan for subscription to Blue, only available on the web, was priced at $84 (roughly Rs. 6,800), a discount to the monthly web subscription price of $8 (roughly Rs. 650).

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on its Android pricing strategy.

The discount for web users would be available in countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Earlier in December, Musk added that Twitter's basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Twitter Blue, Android, Twitter
Tesla Shareholder Trial: US Jury Told That Elon Musk's 'Lies' Cost Tesla Investors Millions
Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

