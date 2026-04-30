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Oppo Find X10 Leaks Hint at 165Hz Display and New Periscope Telephoto Camera

Oppo Find X10 is said to carry an 8,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 11:13 IST
Oppo Find X10 Leaks Hint at 165Hz Display and New Periscope Telephoto Camera

Oppo Find X9 has a triple rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • New prototype of the Find X10 has a 200-megapixel main rear camera
  • New phone could feature flat screen with a 165Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo Find X9 has an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
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Oppo Find X10 series is expected to go official later this year with the standard Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models. Latest leaks offer some details about the Find X10's camera and display. The Oppo Find X10 is said to feature a new periscope telephoto camera to achieve high-level optical zoom. It is likely to feature a flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset.

Oppo Find X10 Camera, Display Features (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a post on Weibo that the latest engineering prototype of the Find X10 has a 200-megapixel main rear camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. A/B testing for the handset's 3x periscope telephoto camera sensor is said to be in progress. One of the test variants is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, while the other has a 64-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/2-inch sensor.

The tipster states that the 200-megapixel periscope camera uses Samsung's HP5 sensor, whereas the 64-megapixel sensor utilises a newer solution. Further, the leak claims that the handset will use MediaTek's Dimensity 9000-series processor.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with OIS.

Additionally, another Weibo tipster, Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), suggests that the Find X10 will feature a flat screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The existing model has an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X10 is said to carry an 8,000mAh battery. The tipster states that the handset will include two 200-megapixel rear cameras. This appears to match up with earlier rumours, but it contradicts the latest claims by tipster Digital Chat Station.

Previous leaks said that the Oppo Find X10 series will ship with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset. The lineup comprising Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models is expected to hit markets in October this year.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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