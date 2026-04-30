Oppo Find X10 series is expected to go official later this year with the standard Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models. Latest leaks offer some details about the Find X10's camera and display. The Oppo Find X10 is said to feature a new periscope telephoto camera to achieve high-level optical zoom. It is likely to feature a flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset.

Oppo Find X10 Camera, Display Features (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a post on Weibo that the latest engineering prototype of the Find X10 has a 200-megapixel main rear camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. A/B testing for the handset's 3x periscope telephoto camera sensor is said to be in progress. One of the test variants is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, while the other has a 64-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/2-inch sensor.

The tipster states that the 200-megapixel periscope camera uses Samsung's HP5 sensor, whereas the 64-megapixel sensor utilises a newer solution. Further, the leak claims that the handset will use MediaTek's Dimensity 9000-series processor.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with OIS.

Additionally, another Weibo tipster, Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), suggests that the Find X10 will feature a flat screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The existing model has an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X10 is said to carry an 8,000mAh battery. The tipster states that the handset will include two 200-megapixel rear cameras. This appears to match up with earlier rumours, but it contradicts the latest claims by tipster Digital Chat Station.

Previous leaks said that the Oppo Find X10 series will ship with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset. The lineup comprising Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models is expected to hit markets in October this year.