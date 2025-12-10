Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios

The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios

The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley shared a photo of the spider-like statue last week, teasing a major announcement at the event.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2025 12:43 IST
The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios

The logo present in the filed trademark closely resembles the statue

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Larian has said it's not working on Divinity: Original Sin 3
  • The Game Awards will take place on December 11
  • Larian Studios' last game was Baldur's Gate 3
Advertisement

The Game Awards 2025 will take place on December 11, where the best games of the year will be crowned and celebrated. But the event, as always, will also feature a host of game reveals and announcements. Leaks about the games that will be present at The Game Awards have started trickling in. Geoff Keighley, too, teased a major reveal by posting a photo of a mysterious art installation last week. Amidst intense speculation about the statue, a report has claimed that the figure refers to Larian Studios' next game, which will likely be revealed at The Game Awards.

The Game Awards Statue

The statue, which features intricate demon figures and a spider-like design with an eye at the centre, surfaced in the Mojave Desert in California last week. Keighley, who serves as The Game Awards producer and host, sparked speculation around the statue when he posted a photo of it last week.

Fans initially thought the statue could be a tease for the next God of War title, but the theory was put to bed after Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog said it wasn't. People have also speculated that the statue could be related to a new Diablo expansion or a new Lords of the Fallen game.

According to an MP1st report, however, the promotional stunt is related to the Divinity franchise created by Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur's Gate 3. The Game Awards will reportedly feature a major announcement from the Divinity franchise, possibly Larian's next game.

The publication uncovered three new trademarks for the Divinity franchise filed at the European Union Intellectual Property Office on Tuesday. The three trademarks were filed for a new Divinity logo and two related icons — one of which bears a striking resemblance to the spider-like statue.

The trademarks all but confirm that the promotional statue is teasing a new Divinity game, which will likely be revealed at The Game Awards this week. Larian, however, said Wednesday that it currently didn't have any plans for a new Divinity: Original Sin 3 game. The studio said it would share details on its next project when it was ready to show what it had been working on.

The last game in the Divinity franchise was Divinity: Original Sin II, which was released in 2017. Larian also confirmed Wednesday that Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition would be heading to PS5 soon.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Game Awards 2025, The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, Divinity Original Sin 2, Larian Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India

Related Stories

The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  4. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  9. Inside Apple Noida: First Look at Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
  10. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Body Recommends AI Companies Pay Royalties to Rightsholders for Copyrighted Content
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
  3. WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
  4. Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
  5. The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
  6. Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
  8. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  10. Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »