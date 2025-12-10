The Game Awards 2025 will take place on December 11, where the best games of the year will be crowned and celebrated. But the event, as always, will also feature a host of game reveals and announcements. Leaks about the games that will be present at The Game Awards have started trickling in. Geoff Keighley, too, teased a major reveal by posting a photo of a mysterious art installation last week. Amidst intense speculation about the statue, a report has claimed that the figure refers to Larian Studios' next game, which will likely be revealed at The Game Awards.

The Game Awards Statue

The statue, which features intricate demon figures and a spider-like design with an eye at the centre, surfaced in the Mojave Desert in California last week. Keighley, who serves as The Game Awards producer and host, sparked speculation around the statue when he posted a photo of it last week.

Fans initially thought the statue could be a tease for the next God of War title, but the theory was put to bed after Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog said it wasn't. People have also speculated that the statue could be related to a new Diablo expansion or a new Lords of the Fallen game.

According to an MP1st report, however, the promotional stunt is related to the Divinity franchise created by Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur's Gate 3. The Game Awards will reportedly feature a major announcement from the Divinity franchise, possibly Larian's next game.

The publication uncovered three new trademarks for the Divinity franchise filed at the European Union Intellectual Property Office on Tuesday. The three trademarks were filed for a new Divinity logo and two related icons — one of which bears a striking resemblance to the spider-like statue.

The trademarks all but confirm that the promotional statue is teasing a new Divinity game, which will likely be revealed at The Game Awards this week. Larian, however, said Wednesday that it currently didn't have any plans for a new Divinity: Original Sin 3 game. The studio said it would share details on its next project when it was ready to show what it had been working on.

The last game in the Divinity franchise was Divinity: Original Sin II, which was released in 2017. Larian also confirmed Wednesday that Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition would be heading to PS5 soon.