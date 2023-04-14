WhatsApp has introduced a number of new security features designed to make it harder to take over other people's accounts. The features extend the app's focus on privacy and security, which has claimed that online chats and discussions are supposed to be as private and safe as in-person conversations. Many of the innovations relevant to that objective have centred on message security, such as introducing end-to-end encryption to chats. The new functionalities claim to make the app more secure for users.

In a blog post on Thursday, WhatsApp announced that they are rolling out three new security features for all users, across Android and iOS devices. When individuals migrate an account from an old to a new device, for example, a new tool called 'Account Protect' will be initiated. Users might see an alert on their previous handset asking them to confirm that they are indeed transitioning away from it; receiving this kind of alert without notice may indicate that someone is trying to access your account without your knowledge.

Another feature called 'Device Verification' works in the background to ensure that users cannot install malware to access people's messages. This feature operates in the background, authenticating people's devices without their knowledge. WhatsApp says it is particularly worried about unauthorised WhatsApp applications that include spyware intended specifically for this purpose. In order to avoid this, the company has incorporated new checks to assist authenticate user accounts, and no action is required from users in regard to this.

Lastly, there is a tool called ‘automatic security codes', which expands on an existing service that enables people to confirm that they are indeed communicating with the person they think they are. That is still possible manually, but an automated version of it is going to be performed by default, with the addition of a tool to assess if the connection is safe.

Users may view the code in its present state by going to a user's profile, but the social media platform will begin to build a concept dubbed 'Key Transparency' to make it simpler for its users to confirm the authenticity of the code.

If you use WhatsApp on Android, these features have already been rolled out, so you should definitely update to the newest build. If you're on iOS, the security features are yet to arrive, but the upgrade is expected in the coming months.

