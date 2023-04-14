Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Introduces Three New Security Features on Android and iOS: All Details

WhatsApp Introduces Three New Security Features on Android and iOS: All Details

The new features provide WhatsApp users with additional privacy.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 11:14 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Three New Security Features on Android and iOS: All Details

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The new WhatsApp security features are available on both Android and iOS devices

Highlights
  • All WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted
  • One of the new features helps minimise authorisation access
  • One feature also claims to protect users from malware attacks

WhatsApp has introduced a number of new security features designed to make it harder to take over other people's accounts. The features extend the app's focus on privacy and security, which has claimed that online chats and discussions are supposed to be as private and safe as in-person conversations. Many of the innovations relevant to that objective have centred on message security, such as introducing end-to-end encryption to chats. The new functionalities claim to make the app more secure for users.

In a blog post on Thursday, WhatsApp announced that they are rolling out three new security features for all users, across Android and iOS devices. When individuals migrate an account from an old to a new device, for example, a new tool called 'Account Protect' will be initiated. Users might see an alert on their previous handset asking them to confirm that they are indeed transitioning away from it; receiving this kind of alert without notice may indicate that someone is trying to access your account without your knowledge.

Another feature called 'Device Verification' works in the background to ensure that users cannot install malware to access people's messages. This feature operates in the background, authenticating people's devices without their knowledge. WhatsApp says it is particularly worried about unauthorised WhatsApp applications that include spyware intended specifically for this purpose. In order to avoid this, the company has incorporated new checks to assist authenticate user accounts, and no action is required from users in regard to this.

Lastly, there is a tool called ‘automatic security codes', which expands on an existing service that enables people to confirm that they are indeed communicating with the person they think they are. That is still possible manually, but an automated version of it is going to be performed by default, with the addition of a tool to assess if the connection is safe.

Users may view the code in its present state by going to a user's profile, but the social media platform will begin to build a concept dubbed 'Key Transparency' to make it simpler for its users to confirm the authenticity of the code.

If you use WhatsApp on Android, these features have already been rolled out, so you should definitely update to the newest build. If you're on iOS, the security features are yet to arrive, but the upgrade is expected in the coming months.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Security Features, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
European Privacy Watchdog Sets Up ChatGPT Task Force; Will Look at Privacy Rules on AI
ETH Crosses $2,000 First Time in Eight Months, BTC Rally Leads Most Altcoins Towards Gains
WhatsApp Introduces Three New Security Features on Android and iOS: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  4. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  9. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Unlimited Battery Life Launched
  10. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  5. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  7. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.