ETH Crosses $2,000 First Time in Eight Months, BTC Rally Leads Most Altcoins Towards Gains

The value of Bitcoin reached $30,646 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh) on Friday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 11:30 IST
The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.29 trillion as of April 14

Highlights
  • Monero saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu minted profits
  • Ripple, Tether see losses

The crypto price chart brimmed with profits next to majority cryptocurrencies on Friday, April 14. Bitcoin, continuing its price rally, garnered daily profits of 1.04 percent. The value of Bitcoin reached $30,646 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh) on Friday. In the last 24 hours, BTC grew substantially by $587 (roughly Rs. 47,870). The support for BTC is located at the point of $30,400 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakh), while resistance lies at the $30,800 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh) level, experts have predicted.

Following the completion of its Shanghai upgrade, Ether outshone Bitcoin in-terms of bagging profits. On Friday, ETH value spiked by 9.90 percent to reach its eight-month high of $2,107 (roughly Rs. 1.71 lakh). ETH price rose by $199 (roughly Rs. 16,230) in the last 24 hours, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

ETH has increased by 135 percent since its lowest cycle in June 2022.

“As expected, liquid staking protocols are in the green, with a market capitalisation of $14.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,16,657 crore), up 10.5 percent in the last 24 hours. ETH is trading in the $2.1k zone despite some fearing a massive dump after the Shapella upgrade. The crypto fear and greed index have jumped 7 points to regain the scoring for 68, hinting towards increasing investor confidence,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

The hike in the prices for BTC and ETH paved the way for majority altcoins reeling-in gains.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, and Litecoin.

Avalanche, Tron, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Cosmos also saw profits.

“The crypto market continues to react to the US inflation data. In contrast, Ethereum outdid BTC by surging over 10 percent and is now trading at the $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh) level after the successful Shanghai upgrade. Overall, the market sentiment appears optimistic at the moment,” Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market valuation grew by 4.37 percent to touch $1.29 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,04,86,788 crore) in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

For the third consecutive day, stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD settled with losses on the price charts.

Wrapped Bitcoin, Monero, and Braintrust also recorded losses.

“With an anticipated credit crisis looming in the US, crypto is gaining back its status of hedge against inflation, making the case for decentralisation stronger,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

