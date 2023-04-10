WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform instant messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS that will improve the way to share WhatsApp statuses in Facebook stories. The service was recently spotted working on a new option that will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. It will also give more control to users. This upcoming feature is currently under development and has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update available on the TestFlight app.

According to a recent report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new option enabling users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. Also, it will let users decide whether they want to share their status in Facebook stories or not by enabling or disabling the feature in WhatsApp Status settings. The app will add the new functionality within the status privacy settings.

The tracker website has also shared a screengrab of the feature spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update. It shows an option to enable the ability to share status to Facebook stories, similar to Instagram. However, the feature will be disabled by default and users will have to enable it manually. Also, if users decide to not share their status updates on Facebook stories, they can disable the same at any time.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to share their status on Facebook story by manually sharing the update each time they post something new. The new feature to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Recently, the platform was also spotted working on the ability to edit messages. According to the report, an edited message will appear with an ‘edited' label, visible to all participants in a chat. WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.6.0.74 version on the TestFlight app now shows a dedicated alert for edited messages.

