WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will let users share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 April 2023 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp for iOS will let users disable the option to share their status updates on Facebook stories

  • WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update is available on TestFlight
  • The new feature is under development
  • WhatsApp will add the new functionality within the status privacy setting

WhatsApp, the popular cross-platform instant messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS that will improve the way to share WhatsApp statuses in Facebook stories. The service was recently spotted working on a new option that will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. It will also give more control to users. This upcoming feature is currently under development and has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update available on the TestFlight app.

According to a recent report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new option enabling users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. Also, it will let users decide whether they want to share their status in Facebook stories or not by enabling or disabling the feature in WhatsApp Status settings. The app will add the new functionality within the status privacy settings.

The tracker website has also shared a screengrab of the feature spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.75 update. It shows an option to enable the ability to share status to Facebook stories, similar to Instagram. However, the feature will be disabled by default and users will have to enable it manually. Also, if users decide to not share their status updates on Facebook stories, they can disable the same at any time.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to share their status on Facebook story by manually sharing the update each time they post something new. The new feature to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Recently, the platform was also spotted working on the ability to edit messages. According to the report, an edited message will appear with an ‘edited' label, visible to all participants in a chat. WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.6.0.74 version on the TestFlight app now shows a dedicated alert for edited messages. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp for iOS, Facebook, Facebook Stories
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
