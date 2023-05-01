Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing New Side By Side View Feature on Android Tablets: Report

WhatsApp Testing New Side-By-Side View Feature on Android Tablets: Report

WhatsApp also recently introduced a multi-device login feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 18:10 IST
WhatsApp Testing New Side-By-Side View Feature on Android Tablets: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

This WhatsApp update is gradually rolling out to some beta users

Highlights
  • Users also have the option to disable the feature
  • The feature will gradually roll out to all Android Tablet users
  • It is currently compatible with Android 2.23.9.20 WhatsApp beta version

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for Android tablet users. It will enable users to switch between multiple chats simultaneously, without losing track of the active chats. It will look similar to what is currently available on WhatsApp for Web. It is still being tested among select beta users, but a stable version of the feature is expected to roll out soon. Since WhatsApp works on new features and upgrades almost simultaneously for Android and iOS devices, it is likely that we will hear about the iPad version of a similar feature in the near future.

WhatsApp feature tracker website WABetaInfo stated in a new report that the social media platform is rolling out a side-by-side mode, which will allow users to view and access multiple chats on a single screen. The individual active chats will be shown simultaneously with a split screen-like layout, similar to what's seen on the WhatsApp for Web interface. This is helpful for users who need to frequently access multiple chats at the same time and also gives them more control over the app layout.

In a screenshot shared in the aforementioned report, it is seen that users will be offered a toggle option that will allow them to enable and disable the feature according to their convenience. The option can be accessed through WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Side-by-side views.

whatsapp side by side android tablets wabetainfo wa

The side-by-side option seen in a screengrab
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Currently, this feature is only accessible to select beta users who are on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.20 version. The report suggests that gradually, a more stable version of the feature will be rolled out to all Android tablet users with future updates.

Notably, WhatsApp also recently announced that users can link up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts. It is to be accessed with the primary registered smartphone and a QR code, much like the WhatsApp Web login process. The company noted that they are also working on an OTP-based authentication alternative for this newly-launched multi-device login feature.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp update, Android Tablets
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Testing New Side-By-Side View Feature on Android Tablets: Report
Comment
