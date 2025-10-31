Technology News
WhatsApp Announces Passkey-Encrypted Chat Backups With Biometric Authentication for Extra Security

WhatsApp said passkeys will be stored in a password manager instead of on-device, enabling users to sign in to other devices as well.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 October 2025 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp first introduced end-to-end encryption for chat backups in 2021

Highlights
  • Passkeys remove the need to remember a password or 64-digit key
  • Users can secureWhatsApp backups using biometrics or a screen lock code
  • WhatsApp first introduced end-to-end encrypted backups in 2021
Meta Platforms is rolling out a new security measure for keeping WhatsApp chat backups safe by encrypting them with passkeys, the company announced on Friday. As per WhatsApp parent firm, passkey-encrypted chat backups will be rolling out to users soon, eliminating the need to memorise a password or a 64-digit encryption key. They can use their biometric data, such as fingerprints or facial recognition, or a simple screen lock code to encrypt the backup and add extra security.

Passkey-Encrypted Chat Backups on WhatsApp

Passkeys allow users to use the device's built-in verification methods, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or screen lock code, to encrypt WhatsApp chat backups, Meta said in a blog post. It ensures that only the user can decrypt and access their backup files. To use this feature, open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup. The extra security measure will then be enabled.

Prior to its rollout, users had the option of either using a password or a 64-digit encryption key to safeguard chat backups on WhatsApp. However, there was a caveat. If the password was forgotten and the handset was lost or stolen, the backup was unrecoverable, even with WhatsApp Support's help.

As per WhatsApp, passkeys will be stored in a password manager instead of on-device, enabling users to sign in to other devices as well.

The feature was first reported to be in development in August 2024. It was rolled out to beta testers in August this year, available on WhatsApp Beta for Android via the Google Play Beta Program. The instant messaging platform said that passkey-encrypted chat backups will be gradually rolled out to users over the coming weeks and months.

Gadgets 360 staff, however, could not verify its availability on several Android and iOS devices, even after updating to the respective latest WhatsApp versions.

WhatsApp, notably, first announced end-to-end encryption for chat backups in 2021. It is an opt-in feature that helps users protect their backups from being accessed by third parties, including cloud storage providers like Apple and Google. It is also claimed to protect chat history stored in backups from WhatsApp itself.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, whatsapp chat backup, WhatsApp end to end encryption, social media apps
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
