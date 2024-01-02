Technology News

Xiaomi HyperOS India Release Confirmed; Rollout to Start With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6

Xiaomi HyperOS rollout in India will start in January.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 11:51 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS India Release Confirmed; Rollout to Start With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6

Photo Credit: X/ @s_anuj

Xiaomi announced its HyperOS UI in October 2023

Highlights
  • Xiaomi HyperOS claims to be a human-centric operating system
  • This new user interface will also be available in Redmi and Poco phones
  • The company plans to retire the 13-year-old MIUI OS
Advertisement

Xiaomi announced its new user interface, HyperOS, in October 2023. The new UI was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series and the company had previously revealed its plan to bring HyperOS to other devices within the first quarter of this year. The Chinese OEM stated that several Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco products including smartphones and tablets will receive the HyperOS update globally. The new user interface has now been officially teased to release in India. The company has also confirmed the first devices that will get the HyperOS updated in the country.

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that HyperOS will come to India soon. The post is accompanied by an image with the words "Coming to India" alongside the HyperOS logo. In the caption, Sharma wrote that 2024 will be a big year for Xiaomi India with "tons of action."

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi HyperOS India (@XiaomiHyperOSIN) page on X confirmed that the new operating system will start rolling out in India this month. The first devices to get the HyperOS update in the country will be the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6, both of which ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Previously, the company confirmed that other than these two products, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, and Redmi Note 12S will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first quarter of this year. All eligible handsets running the stable version of HyperOS are said to get regular over-the-air (OTA) updates similar to other smartphone users.

Xiaomi HyperOS is based on its in-house Vela system and Linux which is said to optimise the efficiency of a handset, irrespective of its RAM size. It bills itself as a human-centric operating system that works smoothly with personal devices, automobiles, and smart home items to provide users with a refreshed smart ecosystem experience. The UI includes an AI subsystem and cross-device connection, as well as AI-powered improvements to existing UI features.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, HyperOS, Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details Leak Out; Galaxy S24+ Spotted on Walmart Listing

Related Stories

Xiaomi HyperOS India Release Confirmed; Rollout to Start With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  2. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirms More Details Ahead of Launch
  5. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Realme Will Provide an Update on a New Phone on This Date
  8. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  9. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  10. iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Discounts in Apple Days Sale: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online; 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  2. WhatsApp Policy Violations Led to Over 71 Lakh Account Bans in India in November
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS India Release Confirmed; Rollout to Start With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Pad 6
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details Leak Out; Galaxy S24+ Spotted on Walmart Listing
  5. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on January 11
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirmed to Get 3 Years of Android Updates
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again; Full Dimensions Suggested
  8. Realme Set to Announce New Phone in India on January 3, Could Be Realme 12 Series
  9. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  10. Steam’s Best of 2023 Reveals Its Highest-Selling and Most-Played Games of the Past Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »