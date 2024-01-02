Xiaomi announced its new user interface, HyperOS, in October 2023. The new UI was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series and the company had previously revealed its plan to bring HyperOS to other devices within the first quarter of this year. The Chinese OEM stated that several Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco products including smartphones and tablets will receive the HyperOS update globally. The new user interface has now been officially teased to release in India. The company has also confirmed the first devices that will get the HyperOS updated in the country.

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that HyperOS will come to India soon. The post is accompanied by an image with the words "Coming to India" alongside the HyperOS logo. In the caption, Sharma wrote that 2024 will be a big year for Xiaomi India with "tons of action."

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi HyperOS India (@XiaomiHyperOSIN) page on X confirmed that the new operating system will start rolling out in India this month. The first devices to get the HyperOS update in the country will be the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6, both of which ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

#XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon.



Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to get it, promising an all-new and improved user experience.



Stay tuned for more! #XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/C7Phkcr9EZ — Xiaomi HyperOS India (@XiaomiHyperOSIN) January 1, 2024

Previously, the company confirmed that other than these two products, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, and Redmi Note 12S will receive the HyperOS update globally within the first quarter of this year. All eligible handsets running the stable version of HyperOS are said to get regular over-the-air (OTA) updates similar to other smartphone users.

Xiaomi HyperOS is based on its in-house Vela system and Linux which is said to optimise the efficiency of a handset, irrespective of its RAM size. It bills itself as a human-centric operating system that works smoothly with personal devices, automobiles, and smart home items to provide users with a refreshed smart ecosystem experience. The UI includes an AI subsystem and cross-device connection, as well as AI-powered improvements to existing UI features.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.