Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

Motorola Edge 60 series is anticipated to debut next week alongside the Motorola Razr 60 series and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Leaked marketing materials reveal the standard Edge 60 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED display and run on Android 15. It's also expected to pack a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 50-megapixel front camera, and a 5,200mAh battery.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2025 13:35 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

The successor to the Motorola Edge 50 (pictured) is expected to debut on April 24

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 is expected to launch on April 24
  • The handset could feature a Dimensity 7300 SoC
  • The Motorola Edge 60 is said to pack a 5,200mAh battery
Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to debut alongside the Motorola Razr 60 series and Motorola Edge 60 Pro at the company's next launch event on April 24. A tipster has now leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 60, along with its marketing materials. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and will run on Android 15. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapiel rear camera, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, and pack a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications (Expected)

Leaked images posted by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the Motorola Edge 60 will bear a close resemblance to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50. On the new handset, the camera modules on the raised island on the rear panel have the same size. The phone could ship with a 68W charger, a USB cable, and a phone cover in the box, according to the images.

One of the images shared by Blass reveals the specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 60. It is expected to be equipped with a Dimensity 7300 SoC, which was introduced by MediaTek in May 2024. It will be accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. These configurations might vary based on the region the phone is launched in.

The Motorola Edge 60 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2,712x1,220 pixels) pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The renders shared by the tipster suggest that the handset will sport a curved display. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The latest leak also reveals that the Motorola Edge 60 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, with a Sony Lytia 700C sensor. There's no word on the other rear cameras, but the phone is also said to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, for selfies and video calls.

Motorola is expected to equip the upcoming Edge 60 handset with a 5,200mAh battery. The phone is shown alongside a 68W charger, and the leaked images also indicate it will have a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. The Motorola Edge 60 is expected to debt alongside the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Razr 60 series on April 24, and we are likely to hear more details about these handsets in the coming days.

David Delima
David Delima
Motorola Edge 60 Key Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
