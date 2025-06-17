Ubisoft has shared a brief update on the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which is set to release in 2026. The game, which entered full production last year, is still “deep” in development, the company said. Ubisoft has still not shared details about the remake, nor confirmed its release date. At its FY 2025 earnings call in May, the company announced it was delaying its “biggest productions”, but said Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was on track to launch in the current fiscal year, thus confirming it would be out before April 2026.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Still in Development

“Yep, we're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose,” Ubisoft shared in an X post Monday via the official Prince of Persia account. “This game is being crafted by a team that truly cares, and they're pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step. Thank you for sticking with us.”

Ubisoft also directed fans to try out The Rogue Prince of Persia, the roguelike platformer from Dead Cells developer Evil Empire, which released in early access last year. The game is set for a full launch in August 2025.

“While development continues behind the scenes, there's another adventure waiting for you right now: The Rogue Prince of Persia — fast, stylish, and built with the same dedication,” the company said.

Yep, we're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose. 🗡️⏳



This game is being crafted by a team that truly cares, and they're pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step.



Thank you for sticking with us. 💖 pic.twitter.com/9bKjZHjmur — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) June 16, 2025

The development update also came with a new artwork showing an ornate palace against a pink sky. Details on the Sands of Time remake remain sparse as Ubisoft has largely remained tightlipped on the project, sharing updates few and far between.

In May, the company confirmed at its FY 2025 earnings call that the game, along with a few other projects, was on track to launch before April 2026, even as it delayed some of its “biggest productions” following the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Thye latest development update comes a year after Ubisoft confirmed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake had completed its pre-production phase and entered full production. At the time, the company confirmed the game's 2026 release window and revealed a teaser trailer.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was first announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2020 and has since had a troubled development period riddled with multiple delays. Initially helmed by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, the game also changed hands and was handed over to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Pune and E-Studio are also contributing to the game's development.