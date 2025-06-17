Google Pixel 10 series is expected to feature an upgraded camera setup compared to the current Pixel 9 lineup. In fact, the base Pixel 10 is also rumoured to offer a triple rear camera setup with year with a new telephoto sensor. A new report now claims that the telephoto camera on the Pixel 10 lineup will support macro capabilities, which is expected to enhance the macro photography experience for users. Notably, the report does not specify any sensor details for the rumoured camera module.

Google Pixel 10 series to Get Tele-Macro Camera

The Pixel 10 series' telephoto sensor is said to offer 5x optical zoom and will be equipped with macro photography capabilities, according to an Android Headlines report. Similar to the preceding Google Pixel 9 series, the ultrawide camera of the Pixel 10 phones will also support macro functionality.

The telephoto camera is typically used for zooming in and cannot focus on close objects, whereas the ultrawide lens with autofocus can. The report notes that enabling macro functionality on both lenses on the Google Pixel 10 lineup will enhance the macro photography experience for users, as the phones will automatically choose the appropriate lens based on its distance from the subject.

Another reason why this move could be a positive one is that telephoto lenses usually have better image quality than ultrawide lenses. If the Google Pixel 10 series does come with a tele-macro camera, we can get sharper, more detailed images. Since telephoto lenses will allow users to take close-up shots from a distance, it also means that they won't block the light, which is expected to result in good macro photos.

Currently, the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus 13 smartphones boast tele-macro cameras as well.

Notably, the purported Google Pixel 10, alongside the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models, could be launched globally on August 20 at Google's annual Made by Google event. An earlier report claimed that the Pixel 10 series is expected to offer gimbal-level stabilisation while capturing videos.