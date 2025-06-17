Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele Macro Camera For Improved Close Up Photography: Report

Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele-Macro Camera For Improved Close-Up Photography: Report

Google Pixel 10's rear camera unit is expected to feature a primary wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 10:55 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele-Macro Camera For Improved Close-Up Photography: Report

Google Pixel 9 (pictured) features a wide angle and an ultrawide angle camera

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 series may launch on August 20
  • The base Pixel 10 is expected to get a triple rear camera unit
  • Pixel 10 series could support gimbal-like video stabilisation
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series is expected to feature an upgraded camera setup compared to the current Pixel 9 lineup. In fact, the base Pixel 10 is also rumoured to offer a triple rear camera setup with year with a new telephoto sensor. A new report now claims that the telephoto camera on the Pixel 10 lineup will support macro capabilities, which is expected to enhance the macro photography experience for users. Notably, the report does not specify any sensor details for the rumoured camera module.

Google Pixel 10 series to Get Tele-Macro Camera

The Pixel 10 series' telephoto sensor is said to offer 5x optical zoom and will be equipped with macro photography capabilities, according to an Android Headlines report. Similar to the preceding Google Pixel 9 series, the ultrawide camera of the Pixel 10 phones will also support macro functionality. 

The telephoto camera is typically used for zooming in and cannot focus on close objects, whereas the ultrawide lens with autofocus can. The report notes that enabling macro functionality on both lenses on the Google Pixel 10 lineup will enhance the macro photography experience for users, as the phones will automatically choose the appropriate lens based on its distance from the subject.

Another reason why this move could be a positive one is that telephoto lenses usually have better image quality than ultrawide lenses. If the Google Pixel 10 series does come with a tele-macro camera, we can get sharper, more detailed images. Since telephoto lenses will allow users to take close-up shots from a distance, it also means that they won't block the light, which is expected to result in good macro photos.

Currently, the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus 13 smartphones boast tele-macro cameras as well.

Notably, the purported Google Pixel 10, alongside the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold models, could be launched globally on August 20 at Google's annual Made by Google event. An earlier report claimed that the Pixel 10 series is expected to offer gimbal-level stabilisation while capturing videos.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Cameras, Google Pixel 10 Series, Google Pixel 10 Launch, Google Pixel 10 Features, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta and Oakley Announce New Smart Glasses Collaboration, Launch Set for June 20

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele-Macro Camera For Improved Close-Up Photography: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Scan Documents on Your Android Phone
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  8. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  9. Windows 11 Will Now Let You Change Settings With AI Agent
  10. Meta Partners With Oakley for New Smart Glasses; to Launch on June 20
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Improves Web Search Tool in ChatGPT, Can Now Handle More Complex Queries
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series New Renders Leaked; Classic Variant Shown With Rotating Bezel
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series to Use a Tele-Macro Camera For Improved Close-Up Photography: Report
  4. Meta and Oakley Announce New Smart Glasses Collaboration, Launch Set for June 20
  5. WhatsApp Announces Ads in Status, Channel Subscriptions, and More Features for Businesses
  6. Bitget Partners UNICEF Unit to Expand Blockchain Training Across India, Other Countries 
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Ability to Scan Documents on Android Smartphones
  8. ElevenLabs Expands Eleven V3 Text-to-Speech Model With Support for 41 New Languages
  9. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Battery Capacity, Price Range Teased
  10. TikTok Pushes Deeper Into AI-Generated Video Ads With New Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »