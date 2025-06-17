Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will be unveiled in India later this month. The upcoming wireless earphones will join Realme's Buds Wireless 5 ANC, which were introduced in the country in January. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has confirmed the availability details and key features of the upcoming audio wearable. The Buds Wireless 5 Lite are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge and will come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch: All We Know

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will launch in India on June 23, according to a promotional banner on Amazon. The page also reveals that the earphones will come in Cyber Orange, Haze Blue, and Void Black colour options.

Similar to the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, the upcoming Buds Wireless 5 Lite sport a neckband-style design. The headsets will use a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and support SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones will also come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and call noise cancellation features.

Realme confirms that the Buds Wireless 5 Lite will support a dedicated low-latency gaming mode of up to 45ms. The earphones are also claimed to be equipped with functional, physical buttons, magnetic earbuds and support for dual-device connectivity. They will have an IP55 dust and water-resistant build. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be equipped with a USB Type-C port and are claimed to charge fully in two hours and 30 minutes.

On a single charge, the Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite earphones are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of non-stop music playback at 50 percent volume. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a battery life of up to four hours.

Notably, the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC come with a 13.6mm dynamic driver, up to 38 hours of claimed battery life, and up to 50dB of hybrid noise cancellation support. At launch, they were priced at Rs. 1,799 in India.