Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 23; Availability Details, Key Features Revealed

Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 35 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 15:34 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite earphones seen in Cyber Orange and Haze Blue shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will offer an IP55 rating
  • The neckband-style wireless earphones will get physical buttons
  • The Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will have a USB Type-C port
Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will be unveiled in India later this month. The upcoming wireless earphones will join Realme's Buds Wireless 5 ANC, which were introduced in the country in January. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has confirmed the availability details and key features of the upcoming audio wearable. The Buds Wireless 5 Lite are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge and will come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch: All We Know

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will launch in India on June 23, according to a promotional banner on Amazon. The page also reveals that the earphones will come in Cyber Orange, Haze Blue, and Void Black colour options.realme buds wireless 5 lite realme launch inline buds wireless 5 lite

Similar to the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, the upcoming Buds Wireless 5 Lite sport a neckband-style design. The headsets will use a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and support SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones will also come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and call noise cancellation features.

Realme confirms that the Buds Wireless 5 Lite will support a dedicated low-latency gaming mode of up to 45ms. The earphones are also claimed to be equipped with functional, physical buttons, magnetic earbuds and support for dual-device connectivity. They will have an IP55 dust and water-resistant build. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be equipped with a USB Type-C port and are claimed to charge fully in two hours and 30 minutes. 

On a single charge, the Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite earphones are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of non-stop music playback at 50 percent volume. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a battery life of up to four hours.

Notably, the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC come with a 13.6mm dynamic driver, up to 38 hours of claimed battery life, and up to 50dB of hybrid noise cancellation support. At launch, they were priced at Rs. 1,799 in India.

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch, Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite Features, Realme Buds Wireless 5 Series, Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite India Launch Date Set for June 23; Availability Details, Key Features Revealed
