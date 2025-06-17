Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Tipped to Get Refreshed Design, Lower Resolution Display, and Different Camera Layout

OnePlus 15 Tipped to Get Refreshed Design, Lower Resolution Display, and Different Camera Layout

OnePlus seems to be cutting costs in some areas to make way for better features.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2025 12:04 IST
OnePlus 15 Tipped to Get Refreshed Design, Lower Resolution Display, and Different Camera Layout

The OnePlus 15 may appear very different from the existing OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 13 introduced new cases with snap-on accessories
  • Despite many design changes the OnePlus 13 still felt very familiar
  • The OnePlus 15 may get a redesigned camera layout among other updates
Advertisement

While there haven't been too many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 15 so far, we do know that it will be called the OnePlus 15. Previous reports have indicated its display measurements along with a flat design. The processor is expected to get the usual upgrade by switching to the latest Qualcomm chipset, and its cameras may remain unchanged for the most part. However, a tipster has now given out some additional details about the OnePlus 15's design, hinting at a big change.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming OnePlus 15 will have a lower resolution display. The phone will reportedly have a 1.5K resolution panel which will be a departure from the QHD+ panels that have been a standard on the numbered flagship for many years.

The OnePlus 15, as indicated by a previous report, is also said to have a flat display. This is another departure from the norm as OnePlus flagships in recent years have always had curved-edge displays, or more recently, quad-curved panels. This display will also have skinny borders using LIPO or low-injection pressure over-molding technology.

While an older report did mention that the OnePlus 15's cameras will remain largely unchanged, the new leak indicates that it will have a different layout. Thus, we can expect OnePlus to move away from the usual circular camera module to something different next year.

Lastly, OnePlus is also expected to debut a new imaging engine or format with the launch of the OnePlus 15. We can expect this to be similar to Oppo's Lumo imaging engine, which debuted with the launch of its Find X8s and Find X8 Ultra models.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 15 Display, OnePlus 15 Cameras, OnePlus 15 Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OpenAI Improves Web Search Tool in ChatGPT, Can Now Handle More Complex Queries

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Tipped to Get Refreshed Design, Lower Resolution Display, and Different Camera Layout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series May Get a Tele-Macro Camera: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Design Revealed in New Leaked Renders
  8. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  10. OnePlus 15 May Get a Big Design Overhaul
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
  2. OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details
  6. Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
  7. Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
  8. Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »