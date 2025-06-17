While there haven't been too many leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 15 so far, we do know that it will be called the OnePlus 15. Previous reports have indicated its display measurements along with a flat design. The processor is expected to get the usual upgrade by switching to the latest Qualcomm chipset, and its cameras may remain unchanged for the most part. However, a tipster has now given out some additional details about the OnePlus 15's design, hinting at a big change.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming OnePlus 15 will have a lower resolution display. The phone will reportedly have a 1.5K resolution panel which will be a departure from the QHD+ panels that have been a standard on the numbered flagship for many years.

The OnePlus 15, as indicated by a previous report, is also said to have a flat display. This is another departure from the norm as OnePlus flagships in recent years have always had curved-edge displays, or more recently, quad-curved panels. This display will also have skinny borders using LIPO or low-injection pressure over-molding technology.

While an older report did mention that the OnePlus 15's cameras will remain largely unchanged, the new leak indicates that it will have a different layout. Thus, we can expect OnePlus to move away from the usual circular camera module to something different next year.

Lastly, OnePlus is also expected to debut a new imaging engine or format with the launch of the OnePlus 15. We can expect this to be similar to Oppo's Lumo imaging engine, which debuted with the launch of its Find X8s and Find X8 Ultra models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.