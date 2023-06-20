Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report

WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report

WhatsApp beta for Windows users must install the app’s latest version from the Microsoft Store to avail the feature.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 June 2023 08:37 IST
WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is estimated to be used by over two billion people

Highlights
  • The feature already exists on WhatsApp for iOS, Android
  • The feature is rolling out for beta users
  • WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 is a confirmed compatible update

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let users connect to WhatsApp support to seek help or register any grievances within the app itself. The 2.2322.1.0 version of WhatsApp beta for Windows is expected to bring along an in-app chat support feature to add an additional layer of convenience for its users and receive support in the form of a WhatsApp chat. Essentially, WhatsApp's ‘Contact Us' feature will allow users to get in touch with support directly within the app on Windows. The in-app support feature already exists on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the in-app chat support feature is currently rolling out to beta users on Windows. While the 2.2322.1.0 version update is compatible with the feature, older versions are also reportedly supported. WhatsApp beta for Windows users must install the app's latest version from the Microsoft Store to avail this feature, the report added.

The in-app chat support feature will eliminate the need for WhatsApp users on Windows to switch to email to get support over an issue. After installing the 2.2322.1.0 update for the app's beta version on Windows, users can select the ‘Contact Us' option to directly reach out to a support team with their query or grievance.

In a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the ‘Contact US' option shows a window where you can send in your query and optionally include your device information. The support team will respond to users in a WhatsApp chat. Users, however, have the option to get a response via email instead.

WhatsApp is estimated to have over two billion monthly active users from around the world, allows users to send instant messages as well as dial voice and video calls. In order to keep its platform updated, the Meta-owned app often tests newer features.

In recent weeks, a plethora of upcoming features that are under development or currently in their beta trial phases, have been spotted in Meta's pipeline.

WhatsApp, for instance, might soon get a ChatGPT-like chatbot in the coming days, which would be able to converse with users in different personas. The company also announced last month its progress on testing tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

WhatsApp's for Windows will also begin showing a “call back” prompt within the chatbox of the person who initiated a WhatsApp call. The aim is to ensure that no call on the platform goes unnoticed.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Windows
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
EU Lawmakers Approve Rules to Make Phone and Laptop Batteries Easier to Replace

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Nothing Phone 2 Charging Cable Will Look Like
  2. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Netflix Tudum 2023 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  5. iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  6. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Will Go on Sale in India on This Date
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  9. Why Realme Is Facing a Probe Into Claims of Data Collection on Its Phones
  10. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Lawmakers Approve Rules to Make Phone and Laptop Batteries Easier to Replace
  2. WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price and Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  4. Byju's Said to Lay Off Between 500-1,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts
  5. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2's Charging Cable Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch
  7. Apple Granted Patent for Wireless Accessories Including AR/VR Headset With iPhone and Wireless Charging Station
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Waterdrop Hinge: All Details
  9. iQoo 11S Storage, Charging, and Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  10. Vivo X90s Official Launch Date Confirmed; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.