WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let users connect to WhatsApp support to seek help or register any grievances within the app itself. The 2.2322.1.0 version of WhatsApp beta for Windows is expected to bring along an in-app chat support feature to add an additional layer of convenience for its users and receive support in the form of a WhatsApp chat. Essentially, WhatsApp's ‘Contact Us' feature will allow users to get in touch with support directly within the app on Windows. The in-app support feature already exists on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the in-app chat support feature is currently rolling out to beta users on Windows. While the 2.2322.1.0 version update is compatible with the feature, older versions are also reportedly supported. WhatsApp beta for Windows users must install the app's latest version from the Microsoft Store to avail this feature, the report added.

The in-app chat support feature will eliminate the need for WhatsApp users on Windows to switch to email to get support over an issue. After installing the 2.2322.1.0 update for the app's beta version on Windows, users can select the ‘Contact Us' option to directly reach out to a support team with their query or grievance.

In a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the ‘Contact US' option shows a window where you can send in your query and optionally include your device information. The support team will respond to users in a WhatsApp chat. Users, however, have the option to get a response via email instead.

WhatsApp is estimated to have over two billion monthly active users from around the world, allows users to send instant messages as well as dial voice and video calls. In order to keep its platform updated, the Meta-owned app often tests newer features.

In recent weeks, a plethora of upcoming features that are under development or currently in their beta trial phases, have been spotted in Meta's pipeline.

WhatsApp, for instance, might soon get a ChatGPT-like chatbot in the coming days, which would be able to converse with users in different personas. The company also announced last month its progress on testing tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

WhatsApp's for Windows will also begin showing a “call back” prompt within the chatbox of the person who initiated a WhatsApp call. The aim is to ensure that no call on the platform goes unnoticed.

