Unfamiliar Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Unfamiliar is a German Spy Thriller Series that is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows the ex-BND agents’ fight for survival as they are confronted by enemies from the past.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2026 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Unfamiliar is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

  • Unfamiliar is a German Spy Thriller Series
  • It explores themes of mystery, spy, and old enemies
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Created by Paul Coates, Unfamiliar is a German Spy Thriller Series which has finally made its way to the digital screens. This series centres around BND Agents who run a Berlin safe house, called “The Nest”. However, their life takes a tragic turn when an enemy from the past, seeking revenge, suddenly shows up at their door and comes with an old mission to haunt them. Now, the couple must navigate their way to survival while battling enemies from their own agency, Russian GRU agents, and protect their strained marriage.

When and Where to Watch Unfamiliar

The series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. It consists of six episodes and is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and German.

Official Trailer and Plot of Unfamiliar

This German spy thriller revolves around Ex-BDA agents named Simon (Played by Felix Kramer) and Meret Schafer (Played by Susanne Wolff), who lead a peaceful life, running a Berlin safe house, “The Nest”. However, a mysterious man turns their lives upside down when he arrives at their door with wounds. As Simon and Meret learns about his ties with a 16-year-old botched Belarus mission, they seek their way to survival. They are further confronted by Russian GRU agents and enemies from their own agency while trying to protect their strained marriage and the danger surrounding their daughter. The sequences are packed with action and come with intense plot twists.

Cast and Crew of Unfamiliar

Written by Paul Coates, Alexander Seibt, and Kim Zimmermann, this series stars Felix Kramer and Sussane Wolff in the lead roles, accompanied by the talented Laurence Rupp, Andreas Pietschmann, Seyneb Saleh, and more. The background score has been delivered by Jessica Jones, while Christian Stangassinger is the cinematographer.

Reception of Unfamiliar

This German series was recently released on Netflix and received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating is 6.3/10.

 

Further reading: Unfamiliar, German Spy Thriller Series, Netflix, IMDb
