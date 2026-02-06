Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be unveiled sometime in September, according to reports. A new leak hints that the company is considering a denser battery in the international variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It suggests that the battery of the upcoming model could be larger than the one found on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to run on Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip. The existing iPhone 17 Pro Max model appears to have a 5,088mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Feature a Battery Rated Between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), citing supply chain sources, states that the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 5,000mAh battery. The global version is said to come with a slightly larger battery rated between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh.

The leaker claims that the battery performance of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be further backed by the rumoured 2nm A20 Pro chip. If this turns out to be true, it would be an upgrade over previous iPhone models.

Apple does not officially disclose battery capacities of iPhone models. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is believed to include a 5,088mAh battery, which Apple claims can deliver up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports 40W fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro, in contrast, has a 4,252mAh battery.

The new leak comes at a time when several Android brands are pushing much larger batteries, especially in their flagship and gaming-oriented handsets. Honor recently launched the Honor Win and Win RT with 10,000mAh battery units. The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V offer a 9,000mAh battery, while the Realme P4 Power 5G has a 10,001mAh battery.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.86-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature a small punch-hole selfie camera, instead of the Dynamic Island. The upcoming phone is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a C2 modem. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It could include an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with 6P lenses.