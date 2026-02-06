Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Battery Capacity; Chinese Variant Said to Pack Smaller Battery

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Battery Capacity; Chinese Variant Said to Pack Smaller Battery

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max model is tipped to arrive with a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 12:56 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Battery Capacity; Chinese Variant Said to Pack Smaller Battery

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro Max is believed to include a 5,088mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple may boost the battery life of iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • It is said to come with a 2nm A20 Pro chip
  • Several Android brands are pushing much larger batteries
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be unveiled sometime in September, according to reports. A new leak hints that the company is considering a denser battery in the international variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It suggests that the battery of the upcoming model could be larger than the one found on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to run on Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip. The existing iPhone 17 Pro Max model appears to have a 5,088mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Feature a Battery Rated Between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh 

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), citing supply chain sources, states that the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 5,000mAh battery. The global version is said to come with a slightly larger battery rated between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh.

The leaker claims that the battery performance of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be further backed by the rumoured 2nm A20 Pro chip. If this turns out to be true, it would be an upgrade over previous iPhone models.

Apple does not officially disclose battery capacities of iPhone models. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is believed to include a 5,088mAh battery, which Apple claims can deliver up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports 40W fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro, in contrast, has a 4,252mAh battery.

The new leak comes at a time when several Android brands are pushing much larger batteries, especially in their flagship and gaming-oriented handsets. Honor recently launched the Honor Win and Win RT with 10,000mAh battery units. The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V offer a 9,000mAh battery, while the Realme P4 Power 5G has a 10,001mAh battery.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 6.86-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature a small punch-hole selfie camera, instead of the Dynamic Island. The upcoming phone is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a C2 modem. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It could include an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with 6P lenses.

Honor Win

Honor Win

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Honor Win RT

Honor Win RT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Turbo 6V

OnePlus Turbo 6V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272xx2,772 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Frontier Introduced as an Enterprise Platform to Align AI Agents With Real Work

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Battery Capacity; Chinese Variant Said to Pack Smaller Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design
  3. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. This City Could Get an Apple Store as iPhone Maker Lists New Jobs
  5. YouTube's AI-Powered Auto-Dubbing Feature Is Now Available to All Users
  6. Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 AI Model Is Here: Know What It Can Do
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
  2. Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad
  3. After The Last of Us, HBO Is Adapting Baldur's Gate 3 for TV With Craig Mazin as Creator
  4. Oppo Find N6 China Launch Timeline, Durability Improvements Teased: Expected Features, Specifications
  5. GPT-5.3-Codex Released as OpenAI’s First AI Model to Assist in Its Own Development
  6. Unfamiliar Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Lava Yuva Star 3 Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon With Redesigned Camera Module
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Could Launch Soon as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database
  9. Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications
  10. Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »