WhatsApp Rolling Out Custom Lists Feature to All Users Globally

WhatsApp recently introduced a feature where users could categorise certain groups and individual chats as favourites for quick access. This was accessible through a tab in the chat filters bar alongside tabs like unread, groups and all. Now the company has announced that it is rolling out a Custom Lists feature where users will be able to create and edit customisable lists of contacts, for easier, more streamlined access. These lists can include groups as well as one-on-one chats, similar to the favourites feature.

WhatsApp Custom Lists

WhatsApp announced in a blog post on Thursday, that it is rolling out a custom list feature globally. It will be available for all users in the coming few weeks. This feature will help users categorise their contacts into individual lists, like family, work, neighbourhood and more. These could include both groups and one-on-one chats.

To create a list, WhatsApp users will have to click on the "+" icon on the filter tab. They can name the list and then add how many ever groups or contacts they want under. These lists will appear next to the All, Unread, and Groups filters.

This feature is expected to help people streamline chats and conversations on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp users can edit these lists any time they want. To edit an existing list, users will have to long-press on its name tab on the filter bar.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly spotted working on a stickers feature. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the app is testing the option to allow users to create a new custom sticker pack including options like Add to sticker pack, Add to Favourites, and Edit sticker. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is also tipped to be testing Snapchat-like camera effects like filters, backgrounds, and other features, which can be enabled or disabled from the app's Privacy settings.