Apple could equip the iPhone 17 series with its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company has been working on developing more components for its smartphones, which would help it lower its dependence on existing suppliers, such as Broadcom. Meanwhile, Apple is also tipped to integrate its in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips as well as its purported 5G chip — expected to make its debut on the iPhone SE 4 — in more products starting in H2 2025.

Apple's In-House Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chip Could Debut on iPhone 17 Series

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo states that Apple is looking to "rapidly reduce its reliance on Broadcom" for over 300 million chips that enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on the company's devices. In order to do so, the company will start to utilise its own chips on upcoming products, starting with the iPhone 17 series, according to the analyst.

Kuo claims that Apple's in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip will be built on TSMC's N7 (7nm) process and will offer support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 communication protocol. While the iPhone 17 series — the successor to the iPhone 16 lineup that was unveiled in September — is said to be the first to feature Apple's chip, the company will also introduce new devices with its own chip.

This isn't the only in-house chip from Apple expected to arrive in 2025. The company is reportedly planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE model with an Apple 5G modem, and Kuo says it will feature a Broadcom chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Apple is expected to launch new devices, including the purported iPhone 17 series, in the second half of 2025. These handsets will be equipped with the new in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, but won't feature the new 5G modem.

The analyst also adds that Apple's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip as well as the upcoming 5G chip are distinct and produced using different TSMC processes, which means that the schedule for integrating the chips might overlap. Kuo claims that Apple plans to equip almost all of its products with its own chips over the next three years.