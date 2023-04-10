Asus has scheduled the launch of its Asus ROG Phone 7 for April 13. While the phone is just a few days away from its debut, a popular tipster has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming phone. The tipster has also leaked some of its key specifications. The handset is speculated to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 series flagship SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with similar specifications as the outgoing model.

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter @heyitsyogesh) has shared the key specifications as well as the expected price range of the Asus ROG Phone 7 in India. As per the tipster, the upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 80,000. Additionally, the phone's specifications have also been leaked. It is likely to sport a 6.78" full-HD+ AMOLED with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone will reportedly have two RAM and storage variants - 12GB/16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage respectively. It is expected to run Android 13 out of the box. The phone's camera specifications have also been tipped. It is said to ship with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support. Accompanying the main camera will be a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel camera, as per the tipster.

For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to offer a 32-megapixel camera. Other leaked specifications include stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 will succeed the ROG Phone 6 that debuted in India in July last year. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

