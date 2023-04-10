Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 7 Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch

Asus ROG Phone 7 is confirmed to debut on April 13.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 7 will succeed the ROG Phone 6 (Pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 could ship with up to 16GB RAM

Asus has scheduled the launch of its Asus ROG Phone 7 for April 13. While the phone is just a few days away from its debut, a popular tipster has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming phone. The tipster has also leaked some of its key specifications. The handset is speculated to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 series flagship SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with similar specifications as the outgoing model.

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter @heyitsyogesh) has shared the key specifications as well as the expected price range of the Asus ROG Phone 7 in India. As per the tipster, the upcoming successor to Asus ROG Phone 6 will be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 80,000. Additionally, the phone's specifications have also been leaked. It is likely to sport a 6.78" full-HD+ AMOLED with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone will reportedly have two RAM and storage variants - 12GB/16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage respectively. It is expected to run Android 13 out of the box. The phone's camera specifications have also been tipped. It is said to ship with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with OIS support. Accompanying the main camera will be a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel camera, as per the tipster.

For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to offer a 32-megapixel camera. Other leaked specifications include stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 will succeed the ROG Phone 6 that debuted in India in July last year. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications, Asus, Asus ROG
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
