WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, keeps adding new features to offer a better user experience. Now, the app has been spotted developing a new user interface for Android users. The upcoming UI will reportedly be similar to the UI on iOS, making it easier to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa. The update will bring a bottom navigation bar on the Android app. The latest development is spotted on WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.8.4 update.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new user interface with a redesigned bottom bar for Android users. The report suggests that the new UI appears to be similar to WhatsApp for iOS. It will make it easier for users to switch from Android to iOS and vice versa. the new update will enable users to quickly access important features like chats, calls, communities, and status right from the bottom-placed navigation bar.

The update tracker website has also shared a screengrab of the upcoming UI where the bottom-placed navigation bar is shown to have four options — Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls. Currently, WhatsApp for Android and iOS has different user interfaces. The new feature of the bottom navigation bar is spotted in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.8.4 update.

Notably, there's no word on the feature from the company. It is also unclear when the new UI will roll out to beta users for testing. It is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also been reported working on an ability to lock specific chats using a fingerprint or passcode for Android users. The feature will let users lock and hide their private chats from others by simply locking specific conversation windows. Also, media files including photos and videos sent in a locked chat won't be saved in the phone's gallery automatically.

