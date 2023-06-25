Technology News

How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android

This WhatsApp feature is available on the stable versions of WhatsApp for mobile apps, for both Android and iOS.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 June 2023 13:58 IST
How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android

While users will continue to receive this calls, silencing the unknown callers can avoid disturbances

Highlights
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Silence Unknown Callers feature
  • The feature was announced last week
  • Users can also disable the toggle for 'Silence Unknown Calls' anytime

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to reject unwanted calls. The instant messaging app from Meta now allows to users to silence spam calls from unknown contacts. These calls can also be from numbers not saved in your contact list. The feature was announced earlier last week, and is available on the stable versions of WhatsApp for mobile apps, for both Android and iOS. The users will still be able to see when they miss a call from unknown numbers. 

In an announcement last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature that allows WhatsApp users to silence incoming calls from unknown contacts. The feature is currently available on stable versions for both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

While users will continue to receive this calls, or a notification for a missed call if they fail to see it, silencing the calls from unknown numbers can avoid disturbances as these calls will not ring. 

If you wish to put the calls from unknown number on your WhatsApp call on silent mode, here are the steps that you can follow:

1. Open the WhatsApp on your smartphone
2. Go to 'Settings', and select 'Privacy' option
3. In the 'Privacy' option, choose the 'Calls' tab
4. Here, you can enable the toggle for 'Silence Unknown Calls'

Android users can access the 'Settings' by clicking on the there-dot option, while iPhone users can select the gear icon to reach the 'Settings' menu.

Also, the users can also disable the toggle for 'Silence Unknown Calls' if they wish to continue to hear the calls from contacts that are not saved in their contacts, including spam calls. 

Alternatively, users can opt to choose to save the numbers in their contact lists if they do not wish to miss important calls from known numbers that are not saved. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, iOS, Silence Unknown Callers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report

Related Stories

How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  2. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  3. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  4. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  5. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  6. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Timeline Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove Certain Posts
  9. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out; macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates Follow: What's New
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report
  3. YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
  4. Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove 'Undesirable' Posts
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  6. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Google to Set Up Its Global Fintech Operation Centre in Gujarat
  8. Meta, OpenAI CEO Express Support for EU Regulation on AI
  9. EU Industry Chief Defends Draft Rules to Prevent Illegal Access to EU Data
  10. Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.