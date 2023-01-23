WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, keeps introducing new features to offer a better user experience. From E2EE chats to online payments and privacy settings, the app has added a lot of functionality since its launch in 2009. WhatsApp has recently been spotted working on a new feature that will allow users to share images in high quality or in their original quality. Currently, images sent via WhatsApp lose their quality and details as the app automatically compresses them.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send pictures in high quality or their original quality. Currently, WhatsApp automatically compresses the images sent in chats to save space and bandwidth. The images sent via WhatsApp lose their quality and details. Hence, users choose to send pictures in the document format in order to retain the original quality. However, the format doesn't offer a preview.

The new feature, which is currently under development, will let users send a high-quality image by tapping on the 'settings' icon in the drawing tool header. Users will be able to select the quality of the photos that they want to send. There will be an option to send them in their original quality, along with automatic, best quality, and data saver options, the report said.

The update tracker website has also shared a screengrab of the upcoming feature where a WhatsApp image is shown to have a Photo quality option under the Settings icon. This feature will reportedly be available to Android users only. There's no word on the feature to be added to WhatsApp for iOS and desktop. It is also unclear when the feature will roll out to beta users for testing.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also rolled out the ability to share voice status updates to select beta testers who have updated the app to version 2.23.2.8. Users can post voice notes of up to a maximum time duration of 30 seconds in their WhatsApp Status updates. The feature is visible within the text status section. Additionally, the feature also lets users discard a recording before re-recording and sharing it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.