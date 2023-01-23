Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Working on Feature That Will Allow Users to Send Original Quality Images on Android: Report

WhatsApp Working on Feature That Will Allow Users to Send Original Quality Images on Android: Report

WhatsApp feature will let users send images in original quality, along with automatic, best quality, and data saver options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2023 16:41 IST
WhatsApp Working on Feature That Will Allow Users to Send Original Quality Images on Android: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Currently, WhatsApp lets users share high-quality images by sending them in 'Document' format

Highlights
  • WhatsApp automatically compresses shared image quality
  • WhatsApp will have a Photo quality option under the Settings icon
  • The feature is under development for Android phones

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, keeps introducing new features to offer a better user experience. From E2EE chats to online payments and privacy settings, the app has added a lot of functionality since its launch in 2009. WhatsApp has recently been spotted working on a new feature that will allow users to share images in high quality or in their original quality. Currently, images sent via WhatsApp lose their quality and details as the app automatically compresses them.

According to a report by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send pictures in high quality or their original quality. Currently, WhatsApp automatically compresses the images sent in chats to save space and bandwidth. The images sent via WhatsApp lose their quality and details. Hence, users choose to send pictures in the document format in order to retain the original quality. However, the format doesn't offer a preview.

The new feature, which is currently under development, will let users send a high-quality image by tapping on the 'settings' icon in the drawing tool header. Users will be able to select the quality of the photos that they want to send. There will be an option to send them in their original quality, along with automatic, best quality, and data saver options, the report said.

The update tracker website has also shared a screengrab of the upcoming feature where a WhatsApp image is shown to have a Photo quality option under the Settings icon. This feature will reportedly be available to Android users only. There's no word on the feature to be added to WhatsApp for iOS and desktop. It is also unclear when the feature will roll out to beta users for testing.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also rolled out the ability to share voice status updates to select beta testers who have updated the app to version 2.23.2.8. Users can post voice notes of up to a maximum time duration of 30 seconds in their WhatsApp Status updates. The feature is visible within the text status section. Additionally, the feature also lets users discard a recording before re-recording and sharing it. 

 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp original image quality, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp update
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Edition Physical Release Set for January 26: Details
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working on Feature That Will Allow Users to Send Original Quality Images on Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  2. Your Amazon Packages Could Soon Be Arriving by Air: All Details
  3. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
  5. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications, Promo Images Leak: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  8. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  9. Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Supposedly Getting Dual eSIM Support With Android 13 Beta Update: Report
  2. Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users
  3. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased Ahead of January 25 Launch, to Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  4. CoinDCX, Binance Start 2023 With Crypto Awareness Programme, Web3 Scholarship
  5. Apple Secures Patent for Crack-Resistant Foldable Display Technology: Report
  6. Apple Wants to Raise India’s iPhone Production Share to 25 Percent, Says Piyush Goyal
  7. NFT Market Hops Onboard 2023’s Recovery Trail, Overall Sales Spike by 16 Percent
  8. Amazon Launches Amazon Air for Dedicated Air Cargo Deliveries in India Amid Soaring Online Sales
  9. Itel A24 Pro With Unisoc SoC, 5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.