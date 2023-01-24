Samsung Galaxy S23 series, expected to launch during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, is highly anticipated and has been subject to a series of leaks and rumours over the past few months. The upcoming lineup is said to comprise the base Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. For some time now, Samsung has teased a powerful night-vision camera for its Ultra model, including a recent promotional video. All three models are tipped to offer 1750 nits of peak brightness, which represents a major upgrade for the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

According to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with an OLED screen and a maximum brightness rating of 1750 nits “for all three models it seems.” It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer the same peak brightness as their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. This means that the base variant will be on par with this year's models in terms of brightness, according to the tipster.

While the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a tipster claims that Samsung may choose to use only Snapdragon chipsets for its handsets for the foreseeable future.

In a tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar claims, “'Snapdragon for Galaxy' for Galaxy S23 series is not a one-off thing. Samsung will likely stretch this till the time their new Exynos chips are ready.”

SamMobile reports that the company's Exynos chipsets, devised by Samsung's System LSI division, have fallen short in recent years and been overshadowed by Snapdragon chipsets in terms of sustained workloads and cellular performance, resulting in reduced battery life. Samsung's smartphone division, Samsung MX, established its own team of engineers to develop processors specifically for high-end Galaxy smartphones and the first chip from the new unit is expected to debut in 2025 with the Galaxy S25, as per the report.

Samsung has already been teasing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a powerful night-vision camera. In a recent promotional video, it teased the same camera features again with clear, zoomed-in images of the moon and the tagline, “Epic nights are coming.”

According to an older report, the primary camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor, as compared to the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor of the primary camera in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the model will offer to record portrait videos in 4K quality at 30fps. Another earlier report suggested that the high-end model will be priced at $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400).

