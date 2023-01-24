Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, according to the company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 January 2023 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S23 Ultra is claimed to feature a powerful night-vision camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to release at the event
  • Samsung S23 series is expected to comprise base, Plus and Ultra models

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, expected to launch during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, is highly anticipated and has been subject to a series of leaks and rumours over the past few months. The upcoming lineup is said to comprise the base Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. For some time now, Samsung has teased a powerful night-vision camera for its Ultra model, including a recent promotional video. All three models are tipped to offer 1750 nits of peak brightness, which represents a major upgrade for the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

According to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with an OLED screen and a maximum brightness rating of 1750 nits “for all three models it seems.” It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer the same peak brightness as their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. This means that the base variant will be on par with this year's models in terms of brightness, according to the tipster.

While the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a tipster claims that Samsung may choose to use only Snapdragon chipsets for its handsets for the foreseeable future.

In a tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar claims, “'Snapdragon for Galaxy' for Galaxy S23 series is not a one-off thing. Samsung will likely stretch this till the time their new Exynos chips are ready.”

SamMobile reports that the company's Exynos chipsets, devised by Samsung's System LSI division, have fallen short in recent years and been overshadowed by Snapdragon chipsets in terms of sustained workloads and cellular performance, resulting in reduced battery life. Samsung's smartphone division, Samsung MX, established its own team of engineers to develop processors specifically for high-end Galaxy smartphones and the first chip from the new unit is expected to debut in 2025 with the Galaxy S25, as per the report.

Samsung has already been teasing the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a powerful night-vision camera. In a recent promotional video, it teased the same camera features again with clear, zoomed-in images of the moon and the tagline, “Epic nights are coming.”

According to an older report, the primary camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor, as compared to the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor of the primary camera in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the model will offer to record portrait videos in 4K quality at 30fps. Another earlier report suggested that the high-end model will be priced at $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400).

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  2. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  3. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  4. ChatGPT Professional Plan May Soon be Available At This Rate
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Updated to Android 13 in India: Details
  7. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  8. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Native Beta App for macOS Is Now Rolling Out: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports
  3. ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Launch In India With Support for Google's Spatial Audio Feature on Android 13
  5. Binance Moved $346 Million for Seized Bitzlato Crypto Exchange, Blockchain Data Shows
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
  8. Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
  9. Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
  10. 5G Network Can Be Misused for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering and More, Papers Submitted at DGP Meet Warn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.