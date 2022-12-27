Technology News
WhatsApp Said to Be Testing Ability to Report Suspicious Status Update on Desktop Beta App

WhatsApp currently provides the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp report status update feature for the desktop will be end-to-end encrypted

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Desktop said to add new Report option in status section
  • This feature is reportedly under development
  • Users will be able to report status updates to moderation team

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users report any suspicious status update on PC or laptops using the Desktop app. The Meta-owned messaging service is testing the new feature for a future update of its Desktop app. WhatsApp currently provides the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company in order to stop the spread of spam and malicious content on the platform. However, with this new ability to report status update features, the instant messaging app will become even more secure.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Desktop beta is working on a new feature that will let users report a suspicious or malicious status update, which seems to violate their Terms of Service, to the company for moderation. The report suggests that the users will be able to flag a status update right from a new menu in the status section where there will be an option to report a status update.

Once reported, the status update will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation reasons similar to the reported messages. Notably, this reported status update will be end-to-end encrypted, as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates, are protected by the end-to-end encryption, says the report. The end-to-end encrypted contents cannot be accessed by anybody, not even WhatsApp or Meta.

The ability to report status updates feature for Desktop beta is currently under development and is speculated to be released in a future update. The feature is also expected to be rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

Recently, WhatsApp for Desktop was also spotted working on a new feature that will let users add a new privacy layer by adding a new screen lock feature for its Desktop app. WhatsApp currently provides password-enabled access to users on Android as well as iOS, where users can set a PIN to open the app. Now, WhatsApp on the desktop will also be bringing the same feature that will allow users to set up a password to restrict unauthorized access while away from the system. 

 

Himani Jha
